MLB announced the 2022 postseason schedule, with the World Series beginning Friday

One of the highlights is an expanded playoff lineup with 12 teams and Friday night’s World Series opener Major League Baseball 2022 Postseason Schedule.

The league has released details of the games, dates and broadcast outlets for this year’s playoffs — starting with the best-of-three American League and National League wild card playoff series, which is set for Friday, Oct. Starting on the 7th and even earlier this year’s Fall Classic, starting on October 28th.

Game 7 of the World Series, if necessary, will be played on Saturday, November 5 – the latest date in World Series history.

Here’s what you need to know to prepare for postseason baseball (all times TBD):

What is the AL/NL wild card schedule?

The best-of-three AL and NL wild card playoffs begin with four series played on the same day. The division winners with the worst record in each league host all games, along with the wild card teams with the best record in each league.

Game 1: Friday, October 7

Game 2: Saturday, October 8

Game 3: Sunday, October 9 (if necessary)

All games will be broadcast on ESPN platforms.

What is the AL/NL Division Series schedule?

The best-of-five AL and NL division series will open with all four series played on the same day. However, the AL and NL games will be inconsistent going forward.

AL Division Series

Game 1: Tuesday, October 11

Game 2: Thursday, October 13

Game 3: Saturday, October 15

Game 4: Sunday, October 16 (if necessary)

Game 5: Monday, October 17 (if necessary)

All ALDS games will be televised on TBS.

NL Division Series

Game 1: Tuesday, October 11

Game 2: Wednesday, October 12

Game 3: Friday, October 14

Game 4: Saturday, October 15 (if necessary)

Game 5: Sunday, October 16 (if necessary)

Games 1 and 2 of the NLDS will be televised on Fox or FS1. Games 3-5 will be televised on FS1.

What is the AL/NL Championship Series schedule?

The best-of-seven AL and NL championship series begin on October 18 and 19.

AL Championship Series

Game 1: Wednesday, October 19

Game 2: Thursday, October 20

Game 3: Saturday, October 22

Game 4: Sunday, October 23

Game 5: Monday, October 24 (if necessary)

Game 6: Wednesday, October 26 (if necessary)

Game 7: Thursday, October 27 (if necessary)

All ALCS games will be broadcast on TBS.

NL Championship Series

Game 1: Tuesday, October 18

Game 2: Wednesday, October 19

Game 3: Friday, October 21

Game 4: Saturday, October 22

Game 5: Sunday, October 23 (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, October 25 (if necessary)

Game 7: Wednesday, October 26 (if necessary)

NLDC games will be broadcast on Fox or FS1.

What is the 2022 World Series schedule?

The best-of-seven World Series with the best regular-season record begins Oct. 28 at the team’s home park.

World Series

Game 1: Friday, October 28

Game 2: Saturday, October 29

Game 3: Monday, October 31

Game 4: Tuesday, November 1

Game 5: Wednesday, November 2 (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, November 4 (if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, November 5 (if necessary)

All World Series games will be televised on Fox.

Where can I watch the MLB playoffs online?

The wild card series will be available to stream via the ESPN app.

All games broadcast on TBS, Fox and FS1 are available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authorized subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.