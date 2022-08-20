New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As the 2024 Republican presidential primary takes shape, former nominee Mitt Romney shared his thoughts on potential candidates, including Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

After her recent loss to a Trump-backed opponent, Cheney publicly considered a bid for the White House — something the 2012 nominee said wasn’t such a good idea.

Romney, who represents Utah in the US Senate, told the South Valley Chamber of Commerce in Sandy, Utah on Thursday that Cheney would not be the definitive Republican nominee.

“I don’t encourage anybody to run for president. I’ve done it myself, and I won’t do it again. I don’t know if she really wants to do that. She’s not going to be the nominee. If she runs. I can’t imagine that happening,” Romney said of Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah and Spokesman John Curtis, with UT-03, said, the Deseret News reported.

Romney supported Cheney in the primary.

Earlier Tuesday, the Utah Republican told Business Insider that he hoped she would win her primary, but “I recognize that’s not possible in the Trump era.”

Cheney, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, has yet to officially say whether she is running, only saying she is “thinking” about a potential run. The Wyoming Republican said his ultimate goal is to prevent Trump from retaking the White House.

“I believe Donald Trump poses a very serious threat and danger to our republic. And I think it will take a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents to defeat him, and I want to be a part of that,” she told NBC’s “Today” show.

As for Romney, it’s almost inevitable that Trump will win the Republican nomination, unless he decides not to run.

“My party has changed a lot in the last decade. It will change again in the next 10 years. I can’t tell you how, but I think at some point we will have more than one voice,” Romney said. Desert news. “But one voice right now, and that’s President Trump’s voice, is loud and strong, and bucking him is something people will do at their peril.”

“I don’t think anyone outside Trump’s circle has a realistic chance of being the nominee in 2024, except for what I can’t imagine at this stage,” he added. “I think if he doesn’t run again, it will be people who are his supporters or people who don’t know much about him and are willing to become the nominee.”

Both Romney and Cheney have backed the impeachment effort against Trump, who they claim is responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, capitol riots and pushed back on his unsubstantiated claims that he stole the 2020 election.