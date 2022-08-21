New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump went after Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., via social media for expressing doubt about Republicans’ chances of regaining congressional majorities in the November midterms.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the Senate minority leader a “broke political hack” and challenged his party loyalty.

“Why are Republican senators allowing broke hawk politician Mitch McConnell to publicly disparage hard-working Republican candidates for the United States Senate,” Trump asked.

He said: “This is a disgrace to honor and leadership. He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich in China!”

Trump Claims Georgia Election Protest ‘You’re In Jail’ But Murderers Will Be Released ‘Quickly’

The comment came after McConnell indicated Thursday that he doesn’t think Republicans will take back the Senate because “the quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.” He said his party could do better to retake the US House.

“I think the House is more likely to flip than the Senate,” the minority leader told the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “Senate races are different, they’re statewide. The quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.”

“Right now, we have a 50-50 Senate and 50-50 states, but when it’s all said and done this fall, I think we’ll have a very close Senate. Maybe a little bit up on our side or a little bit up on their side,” he added.

The comment was widely criticized by conservatives, including Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“Democrats are portraying Republican Senate candidates in the upcoming elections and midterms as wild and out of touch,” Hannity said on his Friday show. “Well, apparently Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is content to leave them out to dry and fend for themselves.”

McConnell Makes Dire Predictions About Republicans In Senate Races, Hints At ‘Candidate Quality’

“Listen to these comments, they are very encouraging,” he added before playing a clip of McConnell’s comments.

Hannity continued: “Mitch, how do you go out there and fight for your team? What’s your agenda, Mitch, or do you pass another $500 billion green energy boondoggle while helplessly watching the Democrats lie in your face?”

The Fox News host concluded: “His tenure as leader must end.”

McConnell’s shaky optimism comes as Republican senatorial candidates Blake Masters of Arizona, Herschel Walker of Georgia and Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania trail in their races. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-WI, is also trailing in his re-election bid.