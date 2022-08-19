Mitch McConnell is wary of GOP odds of taking Senate in midterms, slams threats to FBI

Florence, Ky. – Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday downplayed his party’s chances of regaining control of the Senate in November and criticized threats and acts of violence toward law enforcement.

The Kentucky Republican pointed to his hopes for Congress to reclaim the GOP in the 2022 midterms and whether Democrats can maintain their slim 50-50 majority in the Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris holds the key tie-breaking vote.

“I think the House is more likely to flip than the Senate,” McConnell said during a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce event. “The Senate race is just different. It’s statewide, the quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.”

The comments come as the Senate Leadership Fund, a McConnell-aligned group, bought $28 million in airtime to support Senate candidate JD Vance in Ohio. Recent polls show Democrats ahead in Senate races in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

McConnell blames violence on FBI, law enforcement

McConnell said attacks on law enforcement agencies are “totally unacceptable.”

“I think attacks on law enforcement agencies are completely unacceptable,” McConnell told reporters during a visit to Greater Cincinnati on Thursday. “Acts of violence are not protected by the First Amendment and people who engage in acts of violence need to pay the price,” McConnell told reporters, a week after a gunman wearing body armor tried to gain entry to FBI headquarters in Cincinnati.

“Hopefully all the people in public life will push back against it,” McConnell said when asked about the increased threats and anti-law enforcement rhetoric following the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

McConnell declined to comment on the finding. “I am following the developments in the various courts, like everyone else, and I really have nothing to add until we reach a conclusion,” he said.

A federal magistrate in Florida heard arguments Thursday on whether to unseal an affidavit justifying an unprecedented search of the former president’s estate.

Ricky Schiffer, 42, tried to breach the field office’s visitor screening area last week, police said, before leading officers on a chase north on Interstate 71. Schiffer was shot and killed by officers after an hours-long standoff in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities have not released a possible motive for the attempted break-in in Cincinnati. The incident comes a day after FBI Director Christopher Wray warned of online threats against agents and the Justice Department after the agency served a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

In recent days, a Truth social account believed to belong to Schiffer referenced the discovery at Mar-a-Lago. One of the last posts that day came: “If you don’t hear from me, it’s true that I tried to attack the FBI.”

USA Today and the Columbus Dispatch contributed to this report.