New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A prominent Republican super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is canceling nearly $10 million in advertising spending in Arizona and Alaska.

The Senate Leadership Fund has cut about $8 million in advertising from the Arizona Senate race, in which GOP candidate Blake Masters hopes to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly. The announcements were supposed to begin after Labor Day, but now begin in early October.

Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to flip the upper chamber. In addition to Arizona, the November election includes several other key Senate races, including Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

But Republicans are trailing Democrats in some key battleground states, including Masters in Arizona.

Democrats at high risk of losing seats in midterms abandon $300 billion in Biden student loan handouts

The super PAC’s move to cancel the ads is due in part to a $28 million investment in Ohio. The state Senate race pits GOP candidate JD Vance against Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio.

“We’re keeping the door wide open in Arizona, but we want to move additional resources to other risky opportunities that have become increasingly competitive, as well as unexpected spending in Ohio,” Senate Leadership Fund President Steven Law told Politico. “We think the fundamentals of this election are strongly favoring Republicans, we’re looking at multiple ways to win the majority, and we’re going to invest heavily and strategically to achieve that goal.”

However, the group isn’t planning to pull out of Arizona entirely. The super PAC initially invested about $14.4 million in the Arizona Senate race.

McConnell to host event for GOP Senate candidates in Louisville ahead of midterm elections

The super PAC’s cut in Arizona spending gives Kelly a significant advantage in terms of funding this fall. According to AdImpact, incumbent senators and Democratic groups have more than $40 million reserved for the fall, compared to $18 million for Republicans before the super PAC pulled back on ad investments.

The McConnell-backed firm also cut two weeks, or about $1.7 million, for advertising in Alaska, the current state of Alaska Sen. Lisa called Murkowski an act of faith.

“We’re all for Senator Murkowski. Senator Murkowski is in a very strong position and based on that we decided to push back our opening date,” Law said.

Ads supporting Murkowski’s election campaign will now begin on September 20.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Murkowski advanced to the top four in the general election with 45% of the GOP primary vote, ahead of Trump supporter Kelly Shibaka’s 39%. General elections are decided by ranked-choice voting.

The super PAC said its cuts in Arizona and Alaska don’t mean the group is in financial trouble, telling Politico, “We’re several million ahead of where we are at this point in August in 2020.”