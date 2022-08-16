New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Missouri woman has disappeared after being charged with her husband’s murder and released on bond.

Dawn Rene Winn, 49, is charged with murder and armed criminal action in connection with the 2021 shooting death of her husband.

“She should be considered dangerous and may be armed,” the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri said in a statement posted on Facebook. “She is accused and accused of shooting her husband in the back of the head while he slept.”

While Wynn was “under court supervision” when she was released on bond, she only had to contact authorities by telephone before she went missing, the sheriff’s office told Fox News Digital.

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office said Wina’s release was prompted by a 2019 Missouri Supreme Court decision on the Missouri Bond Reform Act, which allows some Missouri criminals to be released on bond in an effort to make criminal justice fairer for those unable to post bail. .

Wynn is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 150 to 170 pounds, and has black hair.

She was last seen in the area of ​​Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri.

Wynn is not native to Missouri and may move to northeast Oklahoma. She also has ties to southwest Missouri, according to Benton officials.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the 49-year-old is asked to contact the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4318, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 479-273-5532 or local law enforcement agencies.