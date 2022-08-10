New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Spelunkers in Missouri found a missing dog in a cave over the weekend nearly two months after the puppy disappeared, rescuers said.

Rick Haley, one of the rescuers who found the dog while it was in a cave in Perry County, described the circumstances as a “good story of survival.”

Haley, a trained cave rescuer, was monitoring the sump pump in the Tom Moore cave system when he alerted her to the dog, named Abby, FOX2 Kansas City reported. The cave system is approximately 24.5 miles long and is the second longest in Missouri.

Haley wrote on Facebook that he and fellow caver Gerry Keane helped save Abby’s cave, which he described as “not in good shape”.

“We put the dog in a duffel bag with her head sticking out,” Haley wrote. “It was likely she would struggle to save herself and the rescuers. We moved her 500 feet up a very tight, awkward, vertical ledge, handing her hand up to the surface.”

Staley said Abby was cooperative during the entire rescue.

After reaching the surface, Beehle Assistant Fire Chief Robert Cahoon helped rescuers knock on the door to find Abby’s owner, who eventually found and reunited their four-legged friend, the report said.

Haley wrote that Abby’s owner said she went missing on June 9 and hasn’t been seen since. He said the rescuers were appreciated by the owner who returned to the cave site with ice cream.

Rescuers said it was completely dark inside the cave, and while it was unclear how Abby had survived so long, the cave contained water and fish and crustaceans.