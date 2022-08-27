Missouri school district reinstates flip flops if parents give consent

Enlarge this image switch title Matthew Hinton/AP

A school district in southwestern Missouri has decided to return spanking to students as a disciplinary measure – if their parents agree – despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is harming students.

Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the school board in June approved the return of corporal punishment to a 1,900-student district about 60 miles (100 km) southwest of Springfield. The district abandoned this practice in 2001.

The policy states that corporal punishment will only be used if other forms of disciplinary action, such as suspension, have not worked, and only with the permission of a supervisor.

Superintendent Merlin Johnson told The Springfield News-Leader that the decision came after an anonymous survey showed parents, students and school officials were concerned about student behavior and discipline.

“We had people who really thanked us for it,” he said. “Surprisingly, people on social media would probably be shocked to hear us say such things, but most of the people I came across supported me.”

Parent Christina Harkey told The Associated Press on Friday that she has doubts about Cassville’s policies. She and her husband disagreed because her 6-year-old son Anakin Modine is autistic and would hit back if spanked. But she said corporal punishment worked for her when she was a “troublemaker” during her high school days in California.

“There are different types of kids,” Harkey said. “Some people need a good ass spanking. I was one of them.”

Morgan Craven, National Director of Policy, Advocacy and Public Engagement at the Association for Intercultural Development Research, a national education nonprofit, called corporal punishment “a highly inappropriate and ineffective practice.”

In 1977, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that corporal punishment was constitutional and gave states the power to set their own policies. Craven said 19 states, many of which are in the South, have laws allowing it in schools. The most recent data from 2017-2018 shows that about 70,000 children in the US were affected at least once in their schools.

According to Craven, students who are hit at school do not do as well as their peers and suffer physical and psychological trauma. In some cases, children are so seriously injured that they require medical attention.

“If you have a situation where a child goes to school and they can get slapped, you know, for some minor infraction, that certainly creates a really hostile, unpredictable and violent environment,” Craven said. “And that’s not what we want for kids in schools.”

But Tess Walters, 54, the guardian of her 8-year-old granddaughter, did not hesitate to sign the corporal punishment papers. She said the possibility of being spanked is a deterrent for her granddaughter, who has attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

“Recently I’ve read some people’s responses on Facebook and they’re just going wild, like, ‘Oh, this is abuse, and, oh, you’re just going to threaten them, you know, with violence.’ ‘ And I’m like: “What? The child was spanked once, this is not a beating.” People just go crazy. They’re just ridiculous,” Walters said.

Mitch Prinstein, chief scientist at the American Psychological Association, said decades of research show that corporal punishment does not reduce inappropriate behavior and likely increases aggression, anger, hostility and can lead to depression and self-esteem issues.

Prinstein said there are better methods for eliminating unwanted behavior, including problem-solving training; encouraging positive behavior, such as an extra break; and providing extra attention in the classroom.

“Parents are experts at what works for their own children,” Prinstein said. “But it’s important for parents to review the very important scientific literature that demonstrates once again that corporal punishment is not always an effective way to change unwanted behavior.”

Sarah Font, an associate professor of sociology and public policy at Pennsylvania State University, co-authored a study on the topic in 2016. Her research showed that areas where corporal punishment is used are usually in poor, rural areas of the southern states with a Republican bias. Font said that black children are disproportionately affected.

The discrepancy upsets Ellen Reddy of the Nolly Jenkins Family Center, which advocates for issues such as corporal punishment and special education.

“Look at the history of black and brown body abuse,” said Reddy, who described herself as a black mother of sons and grandson. “Since we have lived in this country, violence has been committed against our children, our families, our ancestors. So when will we stop this kind of violence?”

Disabled students are also more likely to experience corporal punishment, says Elizabeth Gershoff, professor of human development and family science at the University of Texas at Austin. She said this resulted in four states — Tennessee, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Louisiana — banning it from these students.

She noted that, in general, corporal punishment has been on the decline and has steadily declined since the federal government began tracking it in the late 1970s.

“Most schools realize, ‘You know what, we can discipline kids, we can guide their behavior without punishing them,'” said Gershoff, author of the 2016 study with Font.

Cassville School District spokeswoman Mindy Arterton was absent from work on Friday, and a woman who answered the phone in her office offered to review the policy. She said the staff had already interviewed. “For the time being, we will be focusing on educating our students,” she added before hanging up.

The policy states that a witness from a district that is in a district that is approximately 93% white must be present, and that discipline will not be applied in front of other students.

“When it becomes necessary to use corporal punishment, it must be applied in such a way that there is no possibility of causing bodily injury or harm,” the policy says. “It is forbidden to hit a student on the head or face.”

In Missouri, periodic attempts to ban corporal punishment in schools have not been approved by the Legislature. The state does not keep track of which counties allow spanking because those decisions are made at the local level, a spokeswoman for Missouri’s K-12 education department said.

US Senator Christopher Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, is pushing for a ban on the use of corporal punishment in federally funded schools. He called it a “barbaric practice” allowing teachers and administrators to physically abuse students.