First on Fox: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt, who is one of the three front-runners in his state’s fiery GOP Senate nomination race, made the high-profile endorsement with eight days until primary day.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a gubernatorial nominee from neighboring Arkansas who gained national attention as White House press secretary from 2017-2019 under then-President Donald Trump, endorsed Schmidt on Monday.

“Eric Schmidt has fought tirelessly for the America First movement and is leading the charge against Joe Biden’s radical leftist policies,” Sanders said in a statement first shared with Fox News Digital. “Few elected officials in the country have done as much to stop Joe Biden’s assault on our country as diligently and rigorously as Eric Schmidt.”

Sanders, the daughter of former longtime Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, emphasized that “the US Senate needs soldiers who will take our country back, and I know that Eric Schmidt has the experience and strength to win in November and get the job done.”

Schmidt, who won two statewide elections in Missouri — for treasurer and then attorney general — has made headlines over the past year and a half by filing lawsuits against the Biden administration. He is one of more than 20 Republicans vying for the party’s Senate nomination in the state’s Aug. 2 primary in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt.

Schmidt is one of the front-runners in the primary, along with former Gov. Eric Greitens, who left office in 2018 amid a string of controversies, and Rep. of Missouri’s 4th Congressional District. Vicki Hartzler, a predominantly rural west-central state. In the Republican race, Billy Long, a Republican from the state’s 7th Congressional District in southwest Missouri, and Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis attorney, made national headlines for keeping guns outside their home in the summer of 2020 with his wife. To eliminate Black Lives Matter protesters.

In a statement first sent to Fox News Digital announcing Sanders’ endorsement, Schmidt highlighted, “Sarah Huckabee Sanders is at the forefront of the America First movement and knows the importance of electing true conservatives who will challenge the Biden administration every day. I’m proud to endorse Sarah Huckabee Sanders.” .”

Sanders joins a list of other high-profile Republicans backing Schmidt, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah, former Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Sitt and two other top officials in the Trump administration — the former acting attorney general. Matt Whittaker and former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.

Trump, to date, has remained neutral on the race.

Missouri was once a competitive state but has trended Republican in recent decades, and the winner of the GOP Senate primary will be considered the favorite in the November general election.

Former President Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to win the state in a race for the White House in 1996, and then-Sen. Claire McCaskill’s 2012 victory was the last time a Democrat won a Senate election in the state. Trump won the state by 18 points in his 2016 presidential victory and 16 points in his 2020 re-election loss.