Missouri AG Eric Schmidt tops Eric Greitens in Republican US Senate race

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday night, according to Associated Press estimates, emerging as the winner of a crowded and leading primary field and positioning himself as the likely favorite entering the November general election.

Schmidt, who ran a campaign defined by frequent and headline-grabbing litigation against political opponents, has been propelled by a firestorm of outside spending and criticism against one of his main opponents, former Gov. Eric Greitens, in the final weeks of the campaign. That Greitens, US Rep. Vicki Hartzler and Billy Long came out on top against other GOP candidates.

Retired US Sen. In his bid to succeed Roy Blunt, Schmidt will face Democratic nominee and independent conservative candidate John Wood in November. He will be the favorite to win in Missouri, which has increasingly leaned toward Republicans in recent statewide races.

Schmidt represented St. Louis County in the state Senate before serving as state treasurer. He was appointed Attorney General by Governor Mike Parsons in late 2018 after his predecessor and soon-to-be senior US Senator Hawley won the election. Schmidt won another four-year term in 2020 before announcing his run for the Senate.

As attorney general, Schmidt has filed lawsuits that have grabbed headlines. He claims as evidence that he is a “conservative fighter” who will “beat back Biden’s socialist agenda.” He has sued school districts over demands for curriculum transparency, the Biden administration over Covid-19 vaccine requirements and the nation of China for liability over early infection of the virus. The US Supreme Court in Roe v. Moments after overturning Wade, he issued an opinion enabling state bans on abortion.

Throughout the campaign, he has repeatedly mocked Democrats, supporters of pandemic guidelines, and climate scientists and advocates alike, mocking the “experts(tm)” on social media and arguing that they are manufacturing crises to gain power.

Schmidt was the beneficiary of significant outside spending during the primary. He saw more than $7 million spent in support of his campaign, According to OpenSecrets — the most of any candidate, when super PACs attacked Greitens and Hartzler for supporting him. He has received the most money of any candidate in the country from Americans for Prosperity Action, a PAC extension of the liberal conservative group founded by the Koch brothers. The group has backed him with $4.3 million.

Schmidt was one of the beneficiaries of a last-minute “endorsement” from former President Donald Trump, who endorsed only “ERIC” and said he “trusts the great people of Missouri, on this, to make up their own minds.” Both he and Greitens claimed the vague endorsement as their own.

Greitens, who entered the race with the highest name recognition in the field, resigned as governor in 2018 after facing allegations of sexual misconduct and possible campaign finance violations. New allegations of domestic abuse against him and their children by his ex-wife brought a new wave of criticism and scrutiny, prompting millions of dollars in external spending from Republican officials and donors across the country, repeated television, online and mail ads. Center around his scandals.

Hartzler, who has represented west-central Missouri in the House since 2011, ran a campaign portraying himself as a reliable conservative choice with a proven record in Washington. She was soon endorsed by senior US Sen. Josh Hawley and spoke of a platform defined by “faith, family and freedom”, but was publicly rebuked by former President Donald Trump in the final weeks of the campaign and was unable to run. Break down the top contenders.

Holly congratulated Schmidt on his win on Twitter, writing “Now for victory in November.”

Long, who had repeatedly touted his early support in an effort to gain support for Trump, failed to receive it or gain momentum throughout the race. Before the winner was officially called Tuesday night, he Accepted on Twitter.

“I just called (Eric Schmidt) and congratulated him on a big win tonight and offered my full support and cooperation going forward,” Long wrote. I will do anything I can to help and he and his great team know it. (sic) on November!”

Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth, who is supporting independent conservative candidate and former lawyer John Wood on the Jan. 6 House committee, said in a statement Tuesday evening that “the choice is clear — more of the same, divisive politics as usual or a brand new one.”

“If you think politics is broken, that every party is off-track, that it’s gone to extremes and polarized America, you can do something about it,” Danforth said. “You can send a message to politicians that we are a united country. You can vote for John Wood for the US Senate.”

