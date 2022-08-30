New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said the capital city of Jackson no longer had reliable water after the floods.

Reeves was briefed by the state health department and told reporters at a press conference Monday evening that it was “nearly impossible” to keep the city’s main water-treatment facility together. He said it is “almost certain” that Jackson will fail to produce running water in the coming weeks or months if conditions do not improve.

“We started preparing for a situation where Jackson would be without water for an extended period of time,” Reeves said.

“Until that is fixed, it means we don’t have a lot of running water. It means the city can’t produce enough water to put out fires, flush toilets and meet other critical needs,” he warned.

Over the weekend, Reeves said his administration had assessed risks, drawn up water distribution plans and sourced tankers.

Mississippi mayor urges Jackson residents to ‘get out now’ as heavy rains expected to cause river flooding

“Unfortunately, that failure appears to have started today,” he said.

Reeves’ office had begun drafting an emergency declaration.

Up to 180,000 Jackson residents are set to be without potable and potable water for an unknown period of time, which will be distributed by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. The National Guard is also being called in to assist.

MISSISSIPPI FLOODING: The governor declared a state of emergency Monday with the river likely to crest 36 feet

“We’ve organized immediate water for fire protection, which was one of our first priorities. We’re organizing resources to provide water for sanitation and life safety,” Reeves said.

Mississippi government is asking residents across the state to share personal resources because “there is no silver bullet fix.”

“Please stay safe. Don’t drink the water… Be smart. Protect yourself. Protect your family,” Reeves added. “Save water and look out for your fellow man and look out for your neighbors.”

The Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home Monday after thunderstorms dumped heavy rain on the state capital.

Jackson has two water-treatment plants.

Nearby is the largest reservoir that provides most of the city’s water supply; Reservoirs also play a role in flood control.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.