Mississippi education officials have voted to update a more than 30-year-old policy regarding weapons on school campuses that could clear the way for staff and employees to carry guns on campus.

Following the killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the Fourth of July parade near Chicago and the Indiana Mall, the Mississippi Board of Education last week voted to update a 1990 internal policy that prohibited anyone other than law enforcement from carrying guns on public school campuses.

The update removed language from the old policy, which the department said conflicted with Mississippi’s 2011 enhanced concealed carry law. It also allowed schools to create their own policies regarding allowing guns on campus.

“A school district, at its discretion, may prohibit or permit employees who hold an enhanced conceal permit to carry weapons in school,” said Gene Cook, director of communications for the Mississippi Department of Education. said in a statement.

A 2011 law allows individuals with enhanced carry permits to carry firearms on public school campuses. Enhanced permits require training and allow gun owners to carry them in many places where basic permits do not.

At a recent board meeting, Erin Meyer, the Department of Education’s general counsel, said state law gives “local school districts the authority and discretion to determine their weapons policies.”

School districts are still required to have policies regulating firearms on campus, but they have the authority to determine what these policies include. Possession of a gun on school property without an enhanced concealed carry permit is a felony under Mississippi law.

Cook dismissed what she considered inaccurate reporting after last week’s vote.

“Today’s state board policy update still requires local school districts to establish policies regarding weapons on campus,” Cook said in a letter. statement. “When reviewing their current policies, local school districts should consult with their board attorneys to ensure compliance with federal and state law.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.