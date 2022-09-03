New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Mississippi man who stole a plane and threatened to crash it into a Tupelo Walmart on Saturday has been charged with grand theft and making terroristic threats.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quacka told reporters that Corey Patterson, who worked for Tupelo Aviation at the regional airport, was likely involved in a “crime of opportunity” and not a “major security breach.”

“We expect the federal government to move forward with a federal levy in the very near future,” Kwaka said.

Patterson worked for Tupelo Aviation for 10 years and most recently as a “lineman” refueling aircraft.

“We know that plane was fully fueled the night before,” Kwaka said, not clarifying whether Patterson personally fueled the plane or whether his theft and subsequent threats were pre-planned.

Patterson, who stole a Beechcraft King Air C90 twin-engine plane from Tupelo Airport at 5:08 a.m., is not believed to have a pilot’s license but is believed to have received “some flight instruction” – the extent of his training is believed to be unclear. .

“The pilot [Patterson] He had no experience in landing an aircraft. A private pilot helped us,” Kwaka said, adding that negotiators had off-and-on contact with Patterson throughout the flight.

Patterson was directed to land at one point that he aborted the descent and headed northeast toward Benton County, approximately 60 miles from Tupelo, at which point authorities lost contact with him.

“At 10:12 a.m. our negotiator re-established contact with the pilot. The pilot confirmed that he had landed in a field and was uninjured,” the police chief said.

Patterson is being transferred from Benton County, where he was detained, to arraignment in Tupelo.

Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan thanked all authorities involved in the incident and said it required communication and involvement not only from local police, fire departments and airport authorities, but also from the FBI, US Attorney’s Office, Federal Aviation Administration and Homeland Security.

“Communication is key in a situation like this,” Jordan told reporters. “The suspect is in custody. Whatever he’s dealing with, he’ll get the help he needs.”

The investigation is ongoing and the motive behind the crime is unclear.