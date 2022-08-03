New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Kentucky police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the disappearance of a 13-year-old Mississippi girl.

Just three days passed when the victim left her Ridgeland, Mississippi residence on July 26, and Covington police arrested Velasquez-Perez on July 29.

“We get missing persons reports on a regular basis… a lot of times, they’re local and stay local. Sometimes, they cross state lines,” Covington Police Department Lt. Col. Brian Valenti told Fox News Digital. “It was very good police work by the Mississippi agency and [Covington police] to put the pieces together.”

Kidnapped victim freed, 12, 2 decomposed bodies discovered at Alabama mobile home

Robin Velasquez-Perez is charged with second-degree rape, custodial interference and immigration charges. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Police believed the teenager was with Velasquez-Perez when she disappeared from the home. A photo from an apparent Instagram account shows Velasquez-Perez with the words “mi amor,” or “my love,” and “te amo mucho,” or “I love you so much.”

Wisconsin river tube stabbing suspect claims self-defense, says he was falsely accused of being a ‘child molester’

Valenti said the pair were “in a relationship” and the girl moved with Velasquez-Perre to Kentucky, where his family lived.

Authorities were able to trace the girl’s location via smartphone to a home on East 15th Street in Covington, police said. Fox 19 First reported.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

“We were getting calls from an agency detective in Mississippi,” Valenti said, adding that the Mississippi team was able to track the girl’s phone to the general area. He explained that newer phones can provide precise location while older or less advanced phones usually provide a general area.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Once in custody, Velasquez-Perez confessed to his crimes.

The girl has since returned safely to her family in Mississippi.