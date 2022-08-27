New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Saturday ahead of the expected flooding of the Pearl River.

The river is forecast to crest at 36 feet by Monday morning.

“The City of Jackson is advising residents affected by the 2020 flood to prepare evacuation plans within the next 48 hours as the Pearl River water level continues to rise and is expected to rise 36 feet in the coming days.” Jackson said in a statement Friday.

“If that happens, dozens of streets in downtown Jackson will flood,” Reeves said, according to the report Mississippi today.

Reeves added that current forecasts for the Pearl River will put both businesses and residential areas at risk.

Local authorities have started handing out sandbags to residents at risk of flooding, encouraging homeowners to extend and strengthen their property boundaries.

Dozens of children and day care workers were evacuated in Mississippi earlier this week.

Rankin County Sheriff Brian Bailey shared a video on Facebook showing rescuers pulling several children out of their flooded day care, some heard crying.

“I am so proud of the men and women of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office,” Bailey wrote with the video. “During a disaster like today’s flood, all Sheriff’s Department employees come together as a team and do whatever it takes to help people.”

Florence Mayor Bob Morris told WJTV that 104 children, ages six weeks to five years old, were inside the Railroad Center Daycare building when the water began to rise.

Fox News’ Pilar Arias contributed to this report.