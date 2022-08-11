Mississippi angler breaks state record with 104-pound blue catfish

It seems unlikely, but Another state record was broken with a 104-pound blue catfish taken from Mississippi River.

“I kept telling myself, ‘That’s a trophy,’ but I didn’t realize it was that big,” said Christopher Hawley of Brookhaven, Mississippi. “I thought it was an 80-pound fish.”

Hawley was fishing on the nearby Mississippi River Natchez On July 31st. He runs trotlines in 40 feet of water from shore.

“It’s a hole, but it’s not 40 feet deep in the river,” Hawley said.

Hawley said he started setting lines and baiting that afternoon and it started raining so hard he couldn’t see. He waited out the storm and continued setting lines. When he was done, he went back to check the first lines he cast and cast the bait again.

By the time he finished, it was dark, he was tired, and he didn’t check his lines again until morning.

“I slept on the boat,” Hawley said. “I was so tired after the week that I didn’t check them that night.”

Waking up to a giant catfish

Hawley said the record-breaking fish was on the first line, and not checking the lines at night may have worked in his favor.

“The truth is he didn’t fight much,” Hawley said. “Maybe he’s tired.

“The truth is, I’m glad he might have gone down if he’d fought.”

The weight of the fish still causes problems. He doesn’t fit in Hallie’s net, and even if he does, Hallie decides he’s too heavy for the net. Halley grabbed the fish by the gills and pulled it into the boat.

“I’m very careful,” Hawley said. “I can tell he’s a big fish.”

But how big is he? Hallie worked hard to bring him up to a level. At one point the scale read 96 pounds, but Halley looked down and the tail was still on the bottom of the boat.

“That means I’m not weighing the whole fish,” Hawley said.

Another attempt indicated the fish weighed 103 pounds. After being weighed on a certified scale, the official weight was 104 pounds, a new state record.

A new state record. How is that possible?

At this point, readers are confused. In April, Eugene Kronley of Brandon, Mississippi, landed a 131-pound blue catfish, a state record.

So, how is Haley’s fish record?

Well, it’s about how you catch the fish. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has three divisions: Rod and Reel, Fly Rod and Trophy. The trophy category is for fish caught by means other than rod and reel or fly rod.

Kronley caught his fish on a rod and reel.

In this case, it was a trotline and it made the trophy division a state record, but it wasn’t what Hawley wanted to do.

“I’m fishing for a good time and having fish to eat,” Hawley said. “I don’t target trophy fish.

“People say big fish are tough to eat. That’s not true if you cut it right. We’re eating fish, but I’m making a replica.”