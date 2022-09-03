Mission accomplished England can start planning for 2023

The aftermath of a failed crusade led to the creation of Wiener Neustadt in 1194, but England will remember it as the place where their World Cup qualification mission was carried out.

While the city’s 3,000-seat stadium, located an hour south of Vienna, seemed a bit underwhelming for the Lionesses’ first game since winning Euro 2022 in front of nearly 90,000 fans at Wembley in July, it’s arguably the right place. place. The settlement, built on the ransom paid by the British to free King Richard I after his capture by Duke Leopold of Austria, when the Lionheart returned from a failed attempt to take Jerusalem, certainly seemed like a suitable springboard for the impending attempt at world domination.

England advance to Women’s World Cup as Nikita Parris beat Austria Read more

Winning the World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand won’t be easy, but right now there’s a feeling that with Alessia Russo leading the attack, anything is possible.

Rousseau’s seventh-minute volley – her ninth goal in 14 senior appearances – quickly tore a gaping hole in Austria’s carefully built rearguard. Although they subsequently frightened England, the defense held out.

The somewhat odd presence of a giant pink waterslide behind one of the stands – the stadium is located next to a water park – gave the event a pre-season touch, and the understandable lack of edginess on the pitch in the first half, in particular, seemed more like a friendly than a key qualifier.

Of course, Sarina Wigman’s decision to put Lauren Hemp on the right flank and Beth Mead on the left rather than their usual positions on opposite flanks may have been misguided, but England could not be expected to be at their best 34 days after the victory. over Germany. in the final of Euro 2022, and the Women’s Super League will not start until next week.

Austria have been losing to quarter-finalists Germany in this tournament, but they are also in their domestic pre-season and do not resemble a close-knit counter-attacking unit that has suffered two 1-0 defeats to England in the past 10 months in this qualifying group and on the Euro.

Alessia Russo’s goal against Austria was her ninth in 14 England caps and she is likely to lead the attack in the World Cup. Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic/The FA/Getty Images

However, they nearly equalized early in the second half when Julia Hickelsberger was inches away from taking advantage of Mary Earps’ rare loss of concentration. Heeding this warning, England finally began to pick up the pace and rediscover the menacing rhythm of the one and two touch passes.

Those kids who deliberately stopped their descent down the waterslide to get in on the action saw Austrian goalkeeper Manuela Sinsberger deftly kick save Georgia Stanway after Russo deftly kicked a tall chested ball.

In between England’s increased pressure, Earps redeemed her earlier loss of focus by demonstrating amazing footwork as she smoothly changed direction to deflect Laura Feuersinger’s dangerously curved shot to safety.

Lucy Bronze: Barcelona made me sing Sweet Caroline. My toes were curling’ Read more

By this point, there was no suspicion that England had gone overboard with the beautiful iced cake, rather touchingly presented to their manager by Austrian officials before kick-off. Indeed, the only shame was that only 2,600 fans, including 28 from the UK, were present to watch Nikita Parris score the second goal eight minutes after she and England replaced Russo and Mead .

Once a mainstay of the English attack, Parris has lost her way in recent years for Lyon and Arsenal. Thankfully, her latest move to Manchester United, Russo, promises to resurrect a striker who can still benefit from the retirement of Lionesses record holder Ellen White.

Whatever the future may be, Parris’ timely reminder of her late-dormant talent made this an ideal anniversary for Wigman, ensuring that nearly a year after she took over England, the Dutchwoman took her 19th win in 21 games.

With the Lionesses still unbeaten on her watch and scoring 108 goals with five conceded, no team will want to be in their group when the October World Cup draw in Auckland serves as a starting weapon for England’s next campaign.