Missing woman Don Walker and child found safe after they ‘illegally entered the United States’: police

Don Walker and her seven-year-old son Vincent Jansen were found alive in Oregon after illegally entering the US, according to police.

“Both are reported to be safe and doing well. The agency is currently working on the details of arranging their return to Canada,” the Saskatoon Police Service said in a press release.

They said the mother-son duo was discovered late Friday morning in collaboration with the US Department of Homeland Security.

Officials are still deciding how to return Jansen to his legal guardian while Walker is in custody.

“US authorities are considering the consequences and any possible actions as a result of illegal entry into the US. Pending any action from US authorities, Don Walker will be returned to Saskatoon to meet with investigators, police said.

Mysterious Disappearance

Walker, 48, was first reported missing by police on July 24 after her friends and family had not heard from her – behavior described as uncharacteristic. She was last seen on July 22 at an office in the 300th block of the Owen estate in Saskatoon.

Walker is the executive director of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Peoples (FSIN), an organization representing the 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan. She is also a well-known author, recently nominated for a national book award.

On July 25, police found Walker’s truck and other personal items in Chief Whitecap Park, south of Saskatoon. The police learned that someone in the area found Walker’s purse a couple of days ago.

The Federal Penitentiary Service has repeatedly appealed to the public for help and begged the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

Boy’s father also turned to the public for help“desperately begging” people to spread the word about his son’s disappearance.

Volunteers, family, friends and police spent days searching for Walker and her son in the Saskatoon area by land, air and water.

People have also donated tens of thousands of dollars to the fundraiser to help find the boy. A website dedicated to finding “Winnie” and fundraising efforts was updated on Friday afternoon to announce that fundraising news can be expected soon.

Even though Walker and her son have been located, Saskatoon police are still asking anyone with information related to this investigation to call their local police department or the Crime Squad.

Saskatoon Police said they would release more information on Monday.