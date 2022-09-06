New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Washington State high school football player who went missing under suspicious circumstances has been found and charged with murder.

Gabrielle Davis, 16, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Pierce County records.

Pierce County authorities arrested Davis and another juvenile, Justin Yoon, in connection with the slaying of a 51-year-old man on the 21700 block of 190th Street East in Orting, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Officials were checking his welfare after he did not show up for work for four days in a row.

“The man had suffered a gunshot wound, but there were no firearms nearby. Deputies called detectives and forensic investigators to respond to the scene,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said in the post. “Detectives spent Thursday and Friday processing the scene and gathering evidence.”

Police have not released the victim’s name, but sources said King-TV that he was the ex-fiancé of Davis’ mother.

Davis was reported missing on August 31.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Davis was missing under “suspicious circumstances” after the 16-year-old “left his home in Olympia at 4 a.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but never showed up.”

Lt. Cameron Simper said on Aug. 31 that deputies found “a vehicle with items strewn about, some blood inside the vehicle and a broken phone on the ground.” Fox 13.

Authorities quickly located Davis on September 2. He and Yoon were booked into the Ramon Hall Juvenile Detention Center on the same charges.

Thurston County records show Davis was involved in his parents’ divorce case in 2009 and a domestic violence case involving his mother and her ex-husband in 2013.