New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas mother of two who was last seen rushing from her San Antonio home to work has been found dead, her mother confirmed Monday.

Christina Lee Powell, 39, was missing for almost three weeks before her loved ones shared the news of her tragic end. The San Antonio Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s multiple requests for information and confirmation.

Her mother, Claudia Mobley, confirmed the news on Facebook on Monday morning, writing: “My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, dead. I am heartbroken. Thank you all for your prayers.”

Powell, who went by “Chrissy,” disappeared without a trace on the morning of July 5, when she was seen walking out the front door of the San Antonio home she shared with her mother and her oldest son. On the morning of her disappearance, she told her mother that she was going to be late for work.

Missing Texas mom Christina Lee Powell: More than 2 weeks since disappearance, police find no evidence of foul play

She was then captured on doorbell camera footage leaving the house around 10:35am but was never seen again. Powell left behind her cell phone — which was left on the bathroom counter — along with medication and possibly her Apple Watch when she left.

Missing Texas mom Christina Powell: What we know about the San Antonio paralegal who’s been missing for a week

She drives in her 2020 Nissan Rogue SUV, but never walks the seven miles or 15 minutes to her office.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Claudia Mobley said she reported her daughter missing the next day.

This is a developing news. Please check back for more.