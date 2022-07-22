New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

More than two weeks after a mother of two disappeared from her Texas home, police handling a missing person case say three different units are investigating, but have yet to find any signs of foul play, Fox News Digital has learned.

Powell, who goes by “Chrissy,” disappeared without a trace on the morning of July 5, when she was last seen walking out the front door of the San Antonio home she shared with her mother and her oldest son. More than two weeks later, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department told Fox News Digital late Thursday that investigators still had no update, but not for lack of trying.

“We have three investigative units (Missing Persons Unit, Special Victims Unit and Homicide Unit) and have assigned multiple detectives and civilian personnel to this case,” a San Antonio Police Department spokesperson wrote in an emailed response to Fox News Digital. “All credible leads are being followed up and investigated.”

The spokesman added: “We do not yet have any evidence to support any claims of foul play.”

Powell, who lives with her mother and her 12-year-old son, told her office colleagues that her mother was running late for work on the morning of July 5 when she was seen leaving the house around 10:35 a.m. Where she worked as a paralegal so she overslept and was late.

But Powell left behind her cell phone — which had been placed on the bathroom counter — along with medication and possibly her Apple Watch when she left.

She drives in her 2020 Nissan Rogue SUV, but never walks the seven miles or 15 minutes to her office.

When Powell didn’t show up, a co-worker went to her house at lunchtime to check on her, only to learn from her 12-year-old son that his mother had left that morning.

Powell’s mother, Claudia Mobley, reported her daughter missing the next day, but a missing person’s flyer was not released until three days later. She and loved ones also searched Powell’s possible way of work, but found no sign of her or the accident.

Powell also has a 3-year-old son who lives with his father, loved ones said. Police said they have interviewed the man, who is cooperating and is “not clearly a person of interest.”

Mobley said her daughter had disappeared before, albeit for a short period of time, about four or five years ago. She said she threatened to call the police after speaking with Powell’s boyfriend at the time, but never followed through.

A police flyer described Powell as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 120 pounds and right-handed, with shoulder-length hair. She is believed to be driving a dark colored 2020 Nissan Rogue, license plate PYJ 8564.

She was last seen on the 7700 block of Redhill Place and is described as having a “diagnosed medical condition requiring doctors (sic) care.”

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Powell’s whereabouts to call the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.