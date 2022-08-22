New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Ohio woman who had been missing for more than a week was found exiting a plane in Florida, police announced Monday.

The Orlando Police Department says Erica Epps was reported missing by her husband on August 10th in Ohio.

“She was unmedicated and did not know why she boarded the plane to Orlando,” the department said in a tweet.

Houston police arrest man for allegedly kidnapping 3-year-old girl

On August 11, Epps got off the plane in Orlando, according to police, and “has not been seen since.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Orlando Police Department for comment.

Police say anyone who sees Epps should call 911.