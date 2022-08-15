off
Video

It’s been more than two months since 16-year-old Kelly Jones disappeared from her hometown in Georgia.

Jones, born Jillian Paige Temple, was last seen on June 14 in the Hooping Creek Church Road area. New CarrolltonThat’s when her parents say she climbed out of her second-story window without her computer or phone, which had recently been confiscated after her parents discovered she had been communicating with strangers online.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating her disappearance, said in a Facebook post Sunday that its office had received “numerous tips” regarding Jones’ whereabouts — none of which led to a search for the 16-year-old.

“The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has been committed to finding Kaylee since day one and has a team of dedicated investigators working on the case and tirelessly following every lead and working in conjunction with multiple law enforcement agencies across the state and country,” the Sheriff’s Office said. Said anyone with a tip about Jones, “no matter how small,” should reach out to Carroll County authorities.

Missing Kylie Jones, 16, may be in ‘dangerous situation’ after talking to strangers online, experts say

On June 16, Kylie Jones jumped out of her second-story window in their home and left their neighborhood with no way to communicate with her family since her phone was confiscated. Since then he was searching for his daughter.

(Brenda Jones)

The Georgia Bureau of InvestigationThe FBI, Secret Service, US Marshals Service and local law enforcement are now assisting in the search for the missing 16-year-old girl, who has special needs and has now gone two months without her prescribed medication.

Missing Kylie Jones: 16-year-old’s parents face online harassment 1 month after girl’s disappearance

Jones’ parents previously explained to Fox News Digital that two days before their daughter’s disappearance, they confiscated her phone in an attempt to discipline her, at which point the 16-year-old turned to her laptop and began communicating with strangers on chatrooms. Omegle — A website that allows users to send direct messages or video-chat to each other anonymously.

Jones shared personal information, including her family’s address, with some of the “kids” she was talking to online, her parents said.

    Kaylee Jones, who has special needs and had gone without medication for two weeks since her disappearance, was last seen a week ago on June 16 in the rural area of ​​Hooping Creek Church Road. (Brenda Jones)

    Callahan Walsh, executive director of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), said Kelly Jones may have been abducted – either by someone she was in contact with online or by a complete stranger after she left home. (Brenda Jones)

    Authorities are asking anyone with information on Kaylee Jones’ whereabouts to contact Detective Kim Biggs at 770-830-5916 or kbiggs@carrollsheriff.com. (Brenda Jones)

Jones is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her mother believes she may have a blue book bag “with a horse on the front”. According to authorities, she may have been wearing black tennis shoes or Converse sneakers. Her family recently moved to Georgia from Brooksville, Florida, where they still have family and friends. She may also be going by her birth name, Jillian.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts to contact them 770-830-5916 Or email cshort@carrollsheriff.com.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.