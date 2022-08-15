New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

It’s been more than two months since 16-year-old Kelly Jones disappeared from her hometown in Georgia.

Jones, born Jillian Paige Temple, was last seen on June 14 in the Hooping Creek Church Road area. New Carrollton That’s when her parents say she climbed out of her second-story window without her computer or phone, which had recently been confiscated after her parents discovered she had been communicating with strangers online.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating her disappearance, said in a Facebook post Sunday that its office had received “numerous tips” regarding Jones’ whereabouts — none of which led to a search for the 16-year-old.

“The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has been committed to finding Kaylee since day one and has a team of dedicated investigators working on the case and tirelessly following every lead and working in conjunction with multiple law enforcement agencies across the state and country,” the Sheriff’s Office said. Said anyone with a tip about Jones, “no matter how small,” should reach out to Carroll County authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation The FBI, Secret Service, US Marshals Service and local law enforcement are now assisting in the search for the missing 16-year-old girl, who has special needs and has now gone two months without her prescribed medication.

Jones’ parents previously explained to Fox News Digital that two days before their daughter’s disappearance, they confiscated her phone in an attempt to discipline her, at which point the 16-year-old turned to her laptop and began communicating with strangers on chatrooms. Omegle — A website that allows users to send direct messages or video-chat to each other anonymously.

Jones shared personal information, including her family’s address, with some of the “kids” she was talking to online, her parents said.

Jones is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her mother believes she may have a blue book bag “with a horse on the front”. According to authorities, she may have been wearing black tennis shoes or Converse sneakers. Her family recently moved to Georgia from Brooksville, Florida, where they still have family and friends. She may also be going by her birth name, Jillian.