Kiley Rodney’s mother believes an Amber Alert “should have been issued immediately” after the 16-year-old disappeared from a party over the weekend in Truckee, Calif., but wants the community to “keep working together” and stay positive. .

Rodney was last seen at a Tahoe National Forest campground party just after midnight on August 6. No witnesses saw her leave the Prosser family campground, and authorities believe the teenager may have been kidnapped.

“An Amber Alert should have been issued immediately,” her mother, Lindsay Rodney-Nieman, said Wednesday at a town meeting with community members and a group of law enforcement officials.

Officials have not issued an Amber Alert for Rodney at this time because there is no evidence to confirm the teenager was abducted — only suspicion.

She urged the public to approach state legislators to change policies on missing children, such as when an Amber Alert is issued and for whom, but added that those hoping to find her daughter should focus on the positive.

“Please understand that the lack of any information, the lack of any new movement to move this case forward, is not for a lack of resources, it’s not for a lack of lack, it’s not for a lack of determination on the part of everybody that I am. Watching,” she said. “…so let’s work together and focus on asking questions that lead to positive outcomes.”

Rodney’s father, Daniel Rodney, also spoke at the town meeting saying his daughter is now a “society girl.”

“She’s not just our daughter anymore. These are your kids. These are the parties your kids are going to,” he said. “We want answers and you want answers because where are your kids going to go when they turn 16. Go … Kiley’s your kid too.”

Speaking to reporters Wednesday evening, Rodney-Nieman’s mother described her daughter as a “dynamic, wonderful, amazing human being.”

“She’s funny and she’s smart and she’s interested in a lot of different things. She likes to play music. She has since she was little. She likes — obviously, being a teenager — she likes being with her friends. She’s very interested in science and medicine and cooking. ,” said the girl’s mother, Lindsay Rodney-Nieman. “She taught herself how to make chocolate cakes from scratch when she was little, and they’re really good.”

Rodney-Nieman added that she is “lovable” and “warm and welcoming”. She “wants to connect with anyone she meets” and makes “deep connections with a lot of people,” which is why Rodney’s mother believes the local response to finding the 16-year-old is so strong.

Rodney was spotted last summer at a high school party in the Tahoe National Forest that stretched from Friday night until early Saturday morning.

But they find no clues leading to Rodney’s whereabouts. Authorities continued search efforts early Wednesday as dive teams entered Prosser Creek Reservoir, searching near shore for signs of Rodney or her silver Honda CRV, which is also missing.

Police said she last spoke to friends and family after midnight on August 6 and her phone went off at around 12:33 p.m. Tahoe National Forest in Truckee , California, high school graduation party venue featuring more than 300 teenagers and young adults from several surrounding communities – and some as far away as San Francisco. However, authorities were still trying to find anyone who witnessed Rodney leaving the party before she disappeared .

Police said they suspect drugs and alcohol were involved at the gathering, but are pleading with attendees to come forward with any information about possible sightings of Rodney, vowing not to punish anyone for the party.

Surveillance footage captured hours before she went missing showed the 16-year-old wearing a skimpy bodysuit and Dickies pants.

Rodney is described as 5-foot-7 and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has the number “17” tattooed on her ribcage. She has a nose ring and many other piercings. She drives a car Silver 2013 Honda CRV With California license plate 8YUR127. On its rear window, below the rear wiper blade is a small sheep’s head sticker.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers may remain anonymous.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for Kiley’s return.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.