A massive search was underway Tuesday morning for missing California 16-year-old Kelly Rodney, who disappeared early Saturday morning after telling family she was on her way home from a high school graduation sendoff.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a possible abduction because the girl’s SUV was also unaccounted for. Rodney graduated from high school two years early, and according to her mother, Lindsey Rodney-Nieman, her running away or failure to come home is unlike her.

A spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that investigators are still “exploring all possibilities” and confirmed that teenagers were using alcohol and drugs at the party.

Rodney had enough to drink to be intoxicated, according to her friend and recent graduate, Sami Smith, who added that she did not believe the teenager would have been driving under the circumstances.

“When I left, I thought she was going to stay there,” said Smith, who left the campground minutes before Rodney was last seen. “Everybody was camping. She was too late to stop. She’s not the type to go drunk driving or anything.”

Smith said she spent most of the night with Rodney.

“After all the drinks we’ve had together, she’s not that dumb,” she added. “I remember we were partying together. She was having fun. She looked so happy – she was normal, just on an adrenaline rush. Saying ‘hi’ to everybody.

But Rodney-Nieman says her daughter texted her around 12:15 a.m. Saturday and said she was on her way home. The family lives in a lodge south of town about 10 miles from the campground.

Smith, 18, said there were many attendees she hadn’t met before but no one seemed suspicious, paid unwanted attention or followed the pair around.

She said she didn’t notice anyone too old and that the party consisted mainly of teenagers, recent graduates and a few college students from the neighborhood. So some came As far away as San FranciscoBut that wasn’t unusual, she said, because the area is a summer vacation town.

“We met some strangers together,” she said. “We both trusted people. I say ‘tender to’ because now I don’t think I trust people. But she would give anyone the benefit of the doubt.”

Search crews and police from several countries searched the area since Tuesday morning.

As a land-based search party gathered ashore, they began searching Prosser Lake by boat.

The search also involves several aircraft, including helicopters and planes flying in formation above, and all-terrain vehicles including four-wheelers, trikes and dirt bikes. Search dogs were present and at least 100 members of law enforcement were visible, including members of the FBI, who initially focused their attention on Campsite 4.

Crews pulled the boats out of the water around noon and FBI agents were seen knocking on doors in the area. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Right now, we’re searching multiple areas right now,” Placer County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Angela Muslam said.

The party, which ran from Friday night into Saturday morning at the Prosser Family Campground in the Tahoe National Forest, included dozens or hundreds of children from some nearby rural communities, including Truckee and North Lake.

Around 12:15, she texted her parents that she was going home. However, according to her mother, no one came forward to say they saw her leave, no one was with her at the time, and no one remembered when she left or that her car left.

Her phone, last pinged at the party, is switched off. Authorities say her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127, is also unaccounted for.

Officials are urging teenagers at the party to come forward, and the community has announced a “teen to teen” information gathering event at the Tahoe City Save Mart from 5 to 7:30 p.m. PT to allow attendees to speak.

“We lack access to the many Tahoe children who were at the party or may know any information,” the announcement reads. “We’re just looking for information like who was at the party you saw [and] The times you came and went.”

Rodney’s mother is asking anyone who attended the party and their parents to look for any signs of Rodney in their photos, social media posts and videos. Home and business owners in the surrounding area are also asked to check their surveillance cameras on August 5 and 6 for signs of the girl.

Missing-person flyers are plastered on storefronts and signposts throughout the neighborhood and away from Reno.

Rodney is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has the number “17” tattooed on her ribcage.

She was last seen wearing green dickey pants, a black tank top and jewelry, according to authorities. She has a nose ring and many other piercings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers may remain anonymous.

The California Highway Patrol is urging anyone who sees Rodney to call 911.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for Rodney’s return, and Smith is asking members to share Rodney’s story, raise awareness and call in any information that may help investigators.

She has also helped organize the website findkiely.com, where friends and family share the latest information they have gathered.

Fox News’ Ashley Papa contributed to this report.