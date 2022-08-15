New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California investigators have released an image of a pink-and-white hoodie missing Truckee 16-year-old Kelly Rodney was seen wearing the night she disappeared — possibly due to a kidnapping.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a stock image of the clothing, a white hooded sweatshirt with pink block letters that read “ODD FUTURE” — the name of the Los Angeles hip-hop group. Investigators said she was seen in the video wearing it around dusk.

However, officials told Fox News Digital that they could not release images from the video itself or discuss details of the active investigation. And it was unclear if Rodney was wearing a shirt when he left the party. She also took a dark-colored Lana Del Rey hoodie that evening, police said last week.

“We are asking anyone who remembers seeing Kiley that evening to please contact us,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

As the search for Rodney enters its 10th day, the reward for information leading to her whereabouts has risen to $75,000.

Missing person fliers have been plastered throughout Truckee and surrounding communities as a massive search continues for the 16-year-old high school graduate.

She was last seen shortly after midnight on August 6, at a large party of 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults near the Prosser Family Campground in the Tahoe National Forest, next to the Prosser Creek Reservoir.

Her phone stopped ringing around 12:33 a.m. – minutes after her friend Sami Smith told Fox News Digital she left the party, Rodney had planned to spend the night. Police say the last ping happened near the party site, and that’s where they spent most of the first week searching.

Smith said she was “partying” with Rodney, who was too drunk to drive. She added that she couldn’t believe her friend would have tried to drink and drive.

They encountered several men throughout the evening, Smith said, but none seemed suspicious. The party was intended as a graduation celebration for high school students from many local communities — but with the tourist season in full swing, many vacationers from as far away as San Francisco also came, she said.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Angela Muslam said there were few developments in the search over the weekend and authorities have not yet heard from anyone who witnessed Rodney leaving the party.

But, she said, police have received video and images taken overnight and are investigating hundreds of leads.

Rodney’s car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, is also missing a ram head sticker from the rear window. According to officials, the license plate number is 8YUR127.

The search radius has increased over the past several days, Musallam said, as teams of the force searched deeper from the party site and surrounding areas.

Rodney is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has the number “17” tattooed on her ribcage. She has a nose ring and several other piercings and was wearing three gold necklaces the night she went missing, her friends said.

She was wearing green dickey pants, a black studded belt and a black spaghetti-strap bodysuit, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers may remain anonymous. Anyone with photos and videos that could help in the investigation into Rodney’s disappearance is asked to submit them to authorities here .

