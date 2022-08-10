New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

At least three dive teams have joined the search for missing California 16-year-old Kiley Rodney in Prosser Creek Reservoir near Lake Tahoe.

The search for Rodney entered its fifth day and after fruitless efforts involving K-9s, land vehicles, planes and boats, they reached a blocked boat ramp early Wednesday morning.

The divers parked in the boat ramp parking lot before conducting a planned search in the 60-foot-deep area at the reservoir’s nadir. Crews told Fox News Digital that they plan to search underwater near shore.

A spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital Wednesday morning that no progress had been made in the overnight search.

In a joint statement, Placer County and Nevada County sheriffs said they have assigned 265 personnel to the case. The number of tips received tripled Tuesday’s total to more than 300. However, authorities are still trying to find someone who saw Rodney leave the party before he disappeared.

Rodney was last seen around 12:30 p.m. at a party at the Prosser Family Campground in the Tahoe National Forest in Truckee, California. Her phone last pinged around 12:33 a.m. – the last time she spoke to Sami Smith, 18, a friend and one of the lead search organizers.

Authorities say Rodney and her friend were among more than 100 teenagers and young adults who attended a high school graduation party involving several area schools. Police said they suspect drugs and alcohol were involved at the gathering but are pleading with attendees to come forward with any information about possible sightings of Rodney, vowing not to punish anyone for the party.

“We’re not investigating you,” Angela Muslam, spokeswoman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, told the teenagers in attendance Tuesday. “We are partnering with you to get any information related to Kelly.”

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office shared a surveillance image showing what Rodney was wearing the night she went missing.

Authorities are now saying she was last seen wearing a “black spaghetti strap bodysuit” under green Dickies pants, as opposed to a black tank top initially. She also wore a black grommet belt and black Vans sneakers.

Authorities said late Tuesday that as the fourth day of the search drew to a close, they had “found nothing that they believe is Kelly’s.”

Rodney’s mother, Lindsay Rodney-Nieman, told Fox News Digital earlier this week that she received a text from her daughter around 12:15 a.m. saying she was on her way home. The family lives about 10 miles south of Truckee in a lodge.

Smith said she left the party herself at 12:25 a.m. when Rodney planned to spend the night camping there.

“When I left, I thought she was going to stay there,” Smith said. “Everybody was camping. She was too late to stop. She’s not the type to go drunk driving or anything.”

She said that although they met several new people during the two to three hours at the party, none of them seemed suspicious and none of the older attendees noticed.

Days of Air Discovery Includes airplanes and helicopters There were no signs of an accident, Musallam said. Investigators are looking at the disappearance as a possible abduction — but have stopped short of issuing an Amber Alert, which requires “confirmation” that a minor has been taken.

Rodney is described as 5-foot-7 and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has the number “17” tattooed on her ribcage. She has a nose ring and many other piercings.

Her SUV is also missing – a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127. There is a small ram-head sticker on the rear window, below her rear wiper blade.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers may remain anonymous.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for Kiley’s return.