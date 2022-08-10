New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California authorities are pleading with dozens of attendees at a high school graduation party over the weekend to come forward with any information they may have about a girl who never came home.

At a party full of teenagers and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground in the Tahoe National Forest near the border of California and Nevada, 16-year-old Kiley Rodney, who had just graduated from high school with honors.

Police said during a news briefing Tuesday afternoon that they have received more than 100 tips so far, but none that have led to Rodney and none from anyone who saw her leaving the party.

“Someone knows something about Keeley,” Placer County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Angela Muslam said during the briefing. “We are appealing to anyone who was at the party that evening to please come forward. We need to find Kili.”

She said investigators do not plan to fine any underage partygoers who may have been using drugs or alcohol, both of which police say were present at the event.

“We are not interrogating you,” Muslim said. “We are partnering with you to get any information related to Kelly.”

High school graduation celebrations at the Prosser Family Campground in the Tahoe National Forest included teenagers from surrounding communities, including Truckee, North Lake Tahoe and Reno — but young people from as far away as San Francisco were also vacationing in the area. To Sami Smith, Rodney’s friend who last saw the 16-year-old before she disappeared.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office shared a surveillance image showing what Rodney was wearing the night she went missing.

Rodney’s phone last pinged around 12:33 a.m. on Aug. 6, less than 10 minutes after she last spoke to Smith — who had spent most of the night with her.

Rodney’s mother, Lindsay Rodney-Nieman, told Fox News Digital earlier this week that she received a text from her daughter around 12:15 a.m. saying she was on her way home. The family lives about 10 miles south of Truckee in a lodge.

Smith, 18, said she left the party herself around 12:25 p.m., believing Rodney was planning to spend the night camping there.

“When I left, I thought she was going to stay there,” Smith said. “Everybody was camping. She was too late to stop. She’s not the type to go drunk driving or anything.”

She said that although she met several new people during the two to three hours at the party, she did not find any of them suspicious and did not notice any of the large number of attendees.

An aerial search involving planes and helicopters found no signs of the crash, Musallam told reporters at the end of the briefing.

She said Monday that investigators suspect a possible kidnapping because the teenager’s SUV is also missing, but on Tuesday she said police were “exploring all possibilities.”

About 100 law enforcement officers joined the effort Tuesday, along with dozens of volunteers, many of whom turned out to be fellow youths. Police and deputies from surrounding counties and volunteers from as far away as Marin County and San Francisco came to help in the search.

Searchers used planes, helicopters, boats, ATVs and dirt bikes. Search dogs were on hand — and concerned community members have placed missing person flyers in Truckee and neighboring communities.

Police cordoned off the area around one of Prosser Creek Reservoir’s boat ramps as the search continued Tuesday. Officials at the scene told Fox News Digital it was an “active search area.”

Rodney is described as 5-foot-7 and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has the number “17” tattooed on her ribcage. She was last seen wearing green dickey pants, a black tank top and jewelry, according to authorities. She has a nose ring and many other piercings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers may remain anonymous.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for Kiley’s return.

