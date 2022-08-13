New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

It’s been a week since 16-year-old Kelly Rodney disappeared from a party Tahoe National Forest It was early morning on August 6, and investigators were still searching for Rodney and her vehicle.

Law enforcement agencies have received more than 1,000 tips related to Rodney’s disappearance as of Saturday morning and are following up on leads, though there is no sign of Rodney or her vehicle, a silver Honda CRV, as she apparently left a party at Prosser’s. Family Campground in Truckee, California, August 6 at 12:30 p.m.

“Searchers across the state continue their search on land, air and water – we only have information on Kiley’s last known location prior to her disappearance,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday. “Detectives from local, state and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews.”

Members of the public assisted in the search near the campground on Saturday morning. On Saturday from 1 to 4 pm PT, the Placer County community is hosting an event called “Country for Kiley,” which will include music and a fundraiser for Rodney’s family, at Truckee Regional Park.

“In gratitude, we respect and love the support from our amazing teenagers and the community who have been on the front lines of this crisis since day one,” reads a flyer for the event. “Team Keeley is strong. Wear white in solidarity. Let’s bring our girl home.”

Officials said Friday that some parents may be telling their children who attended the Aug. 6 campground party not to talk to authorities, but stressed that the only purpose of sharing information with investigators was to find Rodney, rather than to reprimand the children for the night’s activities. of the party.

Rodney was last seen at a 300-person, end-of-summer high school party in Prosser that stretched from Friday night into Saturday morning. Police said she last spoke to friends and family after midnight on August 6, and her phone went off at around 12:33 p.m.

The 16-year-old was wearing a black bodysuit and Dickies pants in surveillance footage hours before she disappeared.

California, Nevada and federal law enforcement officials have been conducting search efforts since then. A dive team entered Prosser Creek Reservoir on Wednesday, looking for signs of Rodney or her vehicle near shore.

Rodney is described as 5-foot-7 and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has the number “17” tattooed on her ribcage. She has a nose ring and many other piercings. She drives a car Silver 2013 Honda CRV With California license plate 8YUR127. On its rear window, below the rear wiper blade is a small sheep’s head sticker.

Anyone with information is asked to call Placer County Sheriff’s Office Dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers may remain anonymous. They can provide authorities with photos and videos that could help in the investigation into Rodney’s disappearance here .

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for Kiley’s return.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.