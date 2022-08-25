New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Selma, Calif., Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said Monday that investigators are treating the disappearance of Jolisa Fuentes as a “criminal case.”

Authorities say a 22-year-old Selma woman was last seen on Aug. 7, driving alone in her silver 2011 Hyundai Accent, which disappeared after a stop at an AM/PM gas station. Selma, California 4 am to buy some things.

“There is nothing apparent that would lead us to believe that a criminal act was committed. However, Ms. Fuentes has been around for several days … and this is not normal behavior for Ms. Fuentes, so we are treating this as a criminal case,” Alcaraz said at a news conference Monday.

The police chief explained that his department is doing its best to “move forward an investigative case” if the information received during its investigation leads to that conclusion.

Parents of missing California woman heartbroken over lack of updates on search for 22-year-old Jolisa Fuentes

“We are going to find Ms. Fuentes. I don’t know how long it will take, but we are going to find her,” he said.

Family of missing Jolisa Fuentes pleads for help: ‘We think she was taken against her will’

Fuentes’ family reported her missing on August 7 around 8 p.m. The night before, she had attended a family party around 8 p.m., went to her grandmother’s house to get some personal items around 3 a.m., and then headed home. AM/PM station.

Authorities pinged her phone on the morning of Aug. 7, but the phone did not continue to ping that day, Alcaraz said. Investigators believe her phone went to the town of Sanger and the Avocado Lake and Pine Flat Lake areas west of Selma, where they searched for and continue to search for any sign of the 22-year-old.

However, Alcaraz says Fuentes has had no “digital footprint” or online activity since her disappearance.

“It’s very rare that a 22-year-old girl doesn’t have a digital footprint, meaning cell phone, social media … things like that,” the police chief said. “Furthermore, from the beginning of this, the Fuentes family was adamant that this was not normal behavior for Jolisa, which again raises our concerns.”

The Selma Police Department is working with the Fresno Police Department and the Fresno Sheriff’s Office to improve search areas and find clues leading to Fuentes’ whereabouts.

Authorities have sent search warrants to social media and other online platforms to see if they can glean more information about Fuentes’ whereabouts from her social media and online activities, but Alcaraz said it could be a “slow” process.

Adventures with Purpose, a volunteer search group that found dead 16-year-old Kiley Rodney’s vehicle in a lake in the Tahoe National Forest after she went missing for weeks, said it will also help in the search for Fuentes. Fox 26 News First reported.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the 22-year-old’s whereabouts. Norma Nunez, Fuentes’ mother, and her husband have also started a GoFundMe called “Bring Jolisa Home Safe” to raise money for her search and possibly a private investigator.