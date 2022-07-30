New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Florida are searching for a young mother who disappeared after she was last seen getting off an early-morning bus in Cape Coral earlier this month.

Erica Johnson, 36, was photographed wearing jeans, sneakers, a baseball cap and a sweatshirt tied around her waist at the Southeast 47th Terrace bus stop in Cape Coral just before 5:30 a.m. on July 8.

That same morning, she boarded a nonstop Greyhound bus in Fort Myers and took a travel pillow, her bags and a bunny to Tampa, the Cape Coral Police Department said earlier this week.

July 8 was the last day anyone saw or heard from her.

Johnson’s family reported her missing on July 14. Police said investigators received information that led them to upgrade her case to “missing and endangered adult.”

Accordingly WINK NewsJohnson was exhibiting warning signs that something unusual was happening in the weeks leading up to her disappearance.

In one instance, the news outlet reported that she had canceled plans to see their children with her ex-husband because she needed to work.

Investigators went to Johnson’s home and found her belongings still there, but she and her pet were gone.

Police said Johnson has brown hair with blonde highlights and “a small freckle on the lower side of her face.” She is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has green eyes.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.