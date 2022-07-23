Missiles have struck Odessa, hitting a critical port for the world’s grain shipments.

Odessa, Ukraine. On Saturday, a series of explosions hit one of the country’s most important ports in Odessa, in southern Ukraine, less than 24 hours after an agreement was signed to ensure the transit of millions of tons of grain through the Black Sea routes.

The strikes risk undermining a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey to ease the shipment of Ukrainian grain before the deal can go into effect. The deal was seen as critical to bolstering global supplies after a sharp drop in Ukrainian grain exports raised fears of food shortages in poorer countries.

Ukraine’s southern military command said on Saturday that Russian troops fired four Kalibr cruise missiles at Odessa, Ukraine’s largest port. “Two missiles were shot down by air defense forces, two hit port infrastructure facilities,” the message posted on the Facebook page says.