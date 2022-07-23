Missiles have struck Odessa, hitting a critical port for the world’s grain shipments.

Odessa, Ukraine. On Saturday, a series of explosions hit one of the country’s most important ports in Odessa, in southern Ukraine, less than 24 hours after an agreement was signed to ensure the transit of millions of tons of grain through the Black Sea routes.
The strikes risk undermining a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey to ease the shipment of Ukrainian grain before the deal can go into effect. The deal was seen as critical to bolstering global supplies after a sharp drop in Ukrainian grain exports raised fears of food shortages in poorer countries.
Ukraine’s southern military command said on Saturday that Russian troops fired four Kalibr cruise missiles at Odessa, Ukraine’s largest port. “Two missiles were shot down by air defense forces, two hit port infrastructure facilities,” the message posted on the Facebook page says.
Officials said that for the first time since the beginning of the war, the port in Odessa had come under fire.
Condemnation from Ukraine was swift. Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the country’s foreign ministry, said on Facebook that Russian President Vladimir V. Putin “spit in the face” of UN Secretary General António Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a result of the strikes. after they “made great efforts to reach this agreement”.
A deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general condemned the strikes, saying in a statement that full implementation of the agreement was “essential”.
There were no comments from the Kremlin. The attack came a day before the Russian foreign minister was due to begin his tour of Africa, where he is expected to try to shift the blame for the food shortage to the West.
The blast from the rockets that hit the port could be felt for miles, though it was not clear exactly where they hit. A huge port stretches for miles along the Black Sea coast in Odessa, and tall silver grain silos are clustered in several different locations.
It is not clear which targets were hit or if any grain infrastructure was hit. Russia may not have technically violated the deal, according to a senior UN official, as it has not pledged to avoid attacks on parts of Ukrainian ports not directly used for grain exports. If there were military installations nearby, Russia may have been trying to exploit a loophole.
However, the damage has been significant and Mykola Solsky, the country’s agriculture minister, said the strikes would affect Ukraine’s efforts to export grain.
“If you attack a port, you attack everything,” he said in a telephone interview. “You use the same infrastructure for oil, for grain. It affects everything, no matter what you’re in.”
Mr. Solsky added that some of the destroyed infrastructure was “important to handle all imports,” but said Ukraine would act as if the grain deal was still in place.
“We understand that we still have a war with Russia,” he said. “Our agreement was with the United Nations and Turkey, not with Russia.”
Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko said that as a result of Russian strikes, 10 explosions occurred in Odessa, and strikes on the port caused a fire.
“This is how Russia fulfills its obligations to ensure the safe export of Ukrainian grain,” he wrote in his public channel on the Telegram app. “Now not only the West, but also China and other countries that Putin counted on to ease the pressure of sanctions know that Putin cannot be trusted one iota, not one iota,” he added.
On Friday, Biden administration officials expressed skepticism that Russia would live up to its obligations to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Black Sea.