Miss Universe beauty pageant It is expanding the eligibility of its competition by allowing mothers and married women to enter.

From 2023, marital and parental status will no longer affect the eligibility of pageant contestants.

Until now, the rules of Miss Universe pageants stated that Miss Universe winners must be single and hold the title for their entire tenure.

Mothers have also historically been excluded, and winners are traditionally expected not to become pregnant while reigning as Miss Universe.

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe 2020 on May 16, 2021 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

The winner of Miss Universe 2020 is Andrea Meza Mexico hailed the regime change.

“I honestly love that this is happening,” Meza said in an interview with Insider. “Just as society changes and women are now occupying leadership positions that in the past only men could do, it’s time the pageants are changed and opened up to women with families.”

Meza called the rules until now “sexist” and “unrealistic”. Appeals to a wide audience.

Miss Universe Andrea Meza visits the Old City of Jerusalem ahead of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel on November 17, 2021.

“Some people are against these changes because they always want to see the same beautiful woman Available for relationship,” Meza added. “From the outside, they always want to see a woman who looks so perfect that she is almost unattainable. The former is sexist and the latter unrealistic.”

The Miss Universe pageant is broadcast in more than 160 territories and Countries around the worldincluding FYI Channel and Telemundo in the US.

