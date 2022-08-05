New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Miss Universe 2021 is Harnaz Sandhu The weight has piled on since winning the crown in December – and online bullies have relentlessly targeted the star.

“Physically I’ve kind of grown up, gained more pounds and put on my weight, and I’m totally comfortable right now,” the 22-year-old told People magazine on Thursday.

She said that the real problem is constant criticism on social media.

I was bullied for gaining weight,” says Andala Bhama, who was born in India. “It’s really uncomfortable and really surprising to me to see how people start to have opinions that don’t really matter. It’s not about how you look, it’s about who you are on the inside and how you treat people and what you believe.”

Sandhu said leading to competition, she has a no-nonsense approach to diet and exercise in hopes of winning. After achieving her goal, she was able to rest for about a month.

“At that time, I wasn’t really working, and I was eating and enjoying the time with my family,” explains Sandhu. “I never realized it would start showing up on my body.”

Sandhu told the outlet that some of the comments were so cruel that he cried.

“I definitely broke down a lot of times,” she admits. “Sometimes at the most unexpected times. I’m going to go on stage or something and then the whole thing comes [to] my brain It’s really sad.”

Sandhu is not feeling well either. A The doctor diagnosed her with allergies It affected her health.

“I can’t have wheat or anything that contains wheat,” she says of her gluten allergy. “Besides that, I also have a soy allergy [and] Coconut Allergies I’m allergic to eggs and I kind of realized when I got to New York… It took me a while to realize that I still have the things I’m allergic to. I don’t know.”

The 70th Miss Universe titleholder now has a different mindset about her body, saying, “It’s not okay to cry. It’s okay to be sad.”

The Bollywood actress also hopes that her story will inspire others struggling with their body image to embrace themselves regardless of their size.

“We are all imperfect,” said Sandhu. “We have to realize that there is a point where we understand that we need to embrace our flaws and when you do that, you can conquer anything in this world.”

At the time of her win, Sandhu said “It’s been 21 years since India got the Miss Universe crown and it’s happening right now”.

