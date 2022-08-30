New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A contestant in the UK stood out from the competition when she chose to walk the stage without wearing make-up.

Melissa Raoof, 20, entered the Miss England 2022 pageant earlier this year and won the title on Aug. 22, advanced to the semi-final round of the competition held at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences in London on Monday.

Forty women were invited to compete in the qualifier and Rauf was one of 16 contestants who made it to the grand finals, according to the pageant’s press release.

daughter Senior Universe competition winner Marianne Hamilton celebrates her victory

Before she became a finalist for Miss England, Raoof had won the Bare Face Top Model title at the Miss London 2022 pageant held a month earlier.

The company that sponsored the Bare Face Top Model Award – Setum Cosmetic, a London-based natural skin care company – praised Rauf for her make-up-free campaign.

“As a cosmetics company specializing in natural skin care, we pride ourselves on helping contestants take care of their skin so that their natural beauty shines through,” Andrea Vasiliou, co-founder of Cetuem Cosmetics, said in a statement. “It gives them the confidence to throw off their makeup and not be swayed by the unrealistic filtered images seen on Instagram.”

800 costumed contestants in Chihuahua beauty pageant: see photos

Raouf’s Bare Face 2022 profile on the Miss England website aims to continually promote her natural beauty, as she wants to help women feel empowered and comfortable in their own skin without make-up.

The Miss England pageant introduced a bare-faced top model photo round in 2019, encouraging contestants to show off their natural beauty, and since the winner won the title, no one has gone bare-faced on stage since Raouf.

According to an interview with British newspaper The Independent, Raoof is said to be the first makeup-free contestant in the show’s 94-year history.

Woman who dropped 112 pounds wins beauty pageant after her fiance dumped her for being too fat

Fox News Digital has reached out to Raouf and the Miss England pageant for comment.

Aside from her competitive endeavours, Rauf is a university politics student at King’s College London.

“World politics is of great interest to me personally and as an aspiring diplomat,” Raouf wrote in his contestant profile. “I want to focus on getting more women into the political arena because of the overwhelming male dominance in world politics.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Rauf will compete for the Miss England crown in October.