Misinformation, lack of advice on fertilizer releases hurting farmers, growers say Alberta

Alberta farmers say discussion and misinformation surrounding federal targets to reduce fertilizer emissions is ignoring the voices of local producers and hurting the country’s agriculture.

The federal government has set a goal of reducing fertilizer emissions by 30% by 2030 compared to 2020 levels. This goal was made public almost two years ago, but this summer it was back in the political spotlight.

Many in Alberta’s agriculture industry say the persistent lack of details available from Ottawa is causing unnecessary confusion, misinformation and anxiety among growers who are still reeling from several tough seasons of drought.

“We’re just getting kicked and kicked and kicked and that’s another thing that lines up to give us a kick,” said Jason Schneider, a farmer in southern Alberta and district spokesman for rural municipalities in Alberta.

“Producers just want to be partners. They are happy to be part of the conversation, and if there are ways they can do better, most of them are more than willing. was dictated.

Schneider added that if a reduction strategy is not developed in cooperation with farmers, it could lead to inadvertent reductions in production, affecting both domestic food security and exports.

“[The target] “Of course, this was not the result of any negotiations with the agricultural sector,” said Robert Syke, agrologist and CEO of AGvisorPro.

“It looks like the consultations are being done after the fact… That’s what the industry is worried about.”

Jason Schneider, a producer from southern Alberta, says farmers feel left out when discussing how to act as part of a strategy to reduce agriculture emissions. (Presented by Jason Schneider)

Minister insists cuts do not mean limit to fertilization

The Federal Minister of Agriculture insists that the 30% reduction need not be tied to a usage limit. Also, there are no plans to move to mandatory rules to combat nitrogen pollution in agriculture, which Syke explained requires 3.3 pounds to produce one bushel of rapeseed.

Agriculture accounted for 10% of Canada’s total emissions in 2019, according to the federal government. Ottawa has committed to a zero-emission country by 2050, with milestones set along the way, including industry targets by 2030.

“While many players in the agricultural sector are already working to improve nutrient management and reduce crop-related emissions, fertilizers account for an increasing share of total agricultural emissions,” discussion paper This is reported by the Ministry of Agriculture of Canada.

Fertilizer use increased 71 percent from 2005 to 2019, which the government attributes to hot air balloon sales in places like Alberta and Saskatchewan. Canada accounts for one percent of global agricultural emissions, but its grain production is more intensive than that of the European Union or the United States.

The paper also cites a study that concluded that emissions could be significantly reduced by looking at other practices, such as fertilizing in the spring rather than late fall, or adding more pulses to annual crop rotations.

Not a bunch of cowboys with chemicals

Growers in Alberta talk about misinformation being spread by politicians and activists of all stripes about farming, proposed emission reductions and protests in the Netherlands hurt the industry.

“If you just listen to the information on Facebook, it sounds like we are a bunch of cowboys running around spraying chemicals and throwing fertilizer on the ground, which is exactly the opposite,” Schneider said.

“We have always taken care of this land. My great-great-grandfather destroyed this land. We’ll take care of her.”

Saik agreed.

“It’s in the interest of the farmer, it’s in the interest of the nation of Canada to do better. And we will achieve more, but we will not become better if we hit ourselves on the head with sticks.”

The Alberta government also rejected the idea of ​​a 30 percent cut.

The federal government is finalizing consultations on fertilizer emission targets due August 31st.