Travelers at the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina faced hot and miserable conditions as unexpected maintenance and weather issues delayed their flights by nearly six hours over the weekend.

Passengers on American Airlines Flight 327, which was traveling from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to New York (JFK), had boarded the plane ahead of its scheduled departure time of 1:07 PM ET on Sunday when they were notified that the flight crew had a A mechanical problem was discovered which prevented them from flying.

Passengers were told their departure would be delayed and were instructed to wait, an American Airlines spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

“The aircraft remained at the gate connected to the jet bridge” “attached the pre-positioned air duct and opened the boarding door,” the spokesman said as the flight crew “attempted to resolve the issue.”

After about 2.5 hours the passengers were asked to leave the plane.

The delay was longer than their expected flight time because a nonstop flight from Charlotte to New York takes about 1 hour, 55 minutes.

“Shortly before 3:50 p.m., customers were asked to deplane and were transferred to another aircraft, which began boarding around 4:30 p.m. ET,” the spokesperson added.

Passengers boarded another plane, which also failed to take off – another 1.5 hours.

“Due to lightning in the area, the flight could not be safely pushed back through the gate until 5:58 p.m. ET. During that time the jet bridge was attached and the forward boarding door remained open,” the spokesperson said.

The flight finally departed CLT, for JFK at 7:03 – a total delay of 5 hours and 56 minutes.

A reporter from The Charlotte Observer, who was on the recent flight, detailed how the extended delay was too much for some passengers to handle. She said a passenger on the flight suffered a “mental breakdown” due to lack of air-conditioning, food and drink service.

The reporter, Genna Contino, said the air conditioning was turned off to save fuel. She said that “people started crying and panicking.”

An American Airlines spokesperson told Fox News Digital that passengers had the “opportunity to fly” at any time the plane was at the gate.

“We know it can be frustrating when travel doesn’t go as planned and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” American Airlines said after the incident.

Passengers have found it difficult to travel by air, especially in the last few months. Millions of fliers have suffered from delays and cancellations.