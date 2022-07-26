type here...
Mira Sorvino pays tribute to her late father Paul

(CNN)Tributes are being paid to the late Paul Sorvino.

“Goodfellas” and “Law & Order” star Died of natural causes on Monday at the age of 83.
“My father, the great Paul Sorvino, has passed away,” his daughter, actress Mira Sorvino, said on Twitter.
    “My heart is broken—with him the life of love and joy and wisdom is ended.” Her tweets continued. “He was the most amazing father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars as you ascend, Dad.”
      Her “Scarlet Diva” costar Rosanna Arquette responded to her tweet.
      “Mira I am so sorry for your loss Mira he was a wonderful artist and a good man. God bless you,” Arquette tweetedwho also co-starred opposite Paul Sorvino in 1983’s “Off the Wall.”
      Other artists including Holly Robinson Pete, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jane Lynch And Maureen McCormick, He was among many in Hollywood to add tributes and offer condolences.
        “The great Paul Sorvino. So many memorable roles in so many genres,” Ralph Macchio tweeted About his “Lost Cat Corona” co-star. “#RIP I had the pleasure of working with and getting to know a true and honest actor.”
          Famed lyricist Diane Warren pointed to the recent loss of other acclaimed actors who also starred in mob-movie classics.
          “Ray Liotta, James Caan and now Paul Sorvino, we’re pretty sure there’s a badass Goodfellas/Godfather mashup movie brewing in heaven right now!” she tweeted.

