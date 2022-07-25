New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mira Sorvino lost her beloved father, Paul Sorvino.

Actor who famously played Pauly Cicero in “Goodfellas”. He passed away on Monday morning Natural Causes at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. He is 83 years old and has been suffering from health problems for the past few years.

“My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed away,” the actress tweeted. “My heart is broken- a life of love and joy and knowledge with him is over. He was such a wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love as you grow up, Dad.”

The patriarch’s wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, first confirmed the star’s death. She was right next to him.

Paul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ actor, dies at 83

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” she said in a statement.

“I’m absolutely devastated,” Dee Dee wrote separately on Twitter. “The love of my life & the most wonderful person who ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken.”

In his more than 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino is a A staple in movies and televisionPlayed an Italian-American communist in Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and mob boss Eddie Valentine in “The Rocketeer.”

Although he is best known for playing gangsters, he often says that his true passions are poetry, painting and opera.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

My father, the great Paul Sorvino, died. My heart is broken— a life of love and joy and knowledge with him is over. He is the most wonderful father. I love him very much. I’m sending you love in the stars as you go up, Dad. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

Sorvino began his career in advertising but entered Hollywood after attending the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. He first appeared on Broadway, making his debut in 1964.

He later transitioned into movies and television and is best known for his roles in “Goodfellas” and “Law & Order.”

Dee Dee and Sorvino got married in 2014 After a chance meeting During the Fox News Channel show.

“She was sent to me by God. She was the love of my life. When I met her, a light shone around her head. I felt my mother tell me she was the one,” he said of himself. the wife

Paul Sorvino dies at 83: Hollywood mourns loss of ‘Goodfellas’ star

Sorvino has three children from his first marriage, including Mira, 54, Academy Award winner. He directed and starred in the film, written by his daughter, Amanda Sorvino, and starring his son, Michael Sorvino.

He was proud of Meera as she rose to Hollywood stardom in 1996 when she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Mighty Aphrodite.” He told the Los Angeles Times that he had no words to express his feelings that night. .

“They don’t exist in any language I’ve ever heard of – well, maybe Italian,” he said.

When he learned that Mira was among the women Harvey Weinstein had sexually assaulted and blacklisted amid the #MeToo reckoning, he told TMZ that if he had known, Weinstein “wouldn’t be walking. He’d be in a wheelchair . . .”

Mira Sorvino says after #METOO movement: ‘It’s been a very difficult year’

Sorvino is survived by his wife, Dee Dee; his three adult children, Mira, Amanda and Michael; and five grandchildren.

FOX News’ Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.