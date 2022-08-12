Minor league pitcher Bowen Plague pulled off a crazy double play

If you’ve ever watched a baseball game, chances are you’ve seen some fun cuts that look like pickleball games played right in front of you.

Well, I’ve never seen a close finish like this in a recent minor league game, and I’m in complete awe of the pitcher who made it all happen.

The pitcher’s name is Bowen Plage and he is with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, who are the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Plague took matters into his own hands against the Carolina Mudcats and pulled off one of the coolest double plays you’ll ever see.

I’m not kidding. Check it out:

See that speed? Dude caught the ball near home and sprinted to second base, tagging every man in the red jersey who stepped on it.

Unreal.