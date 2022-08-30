The Minnesota Vikings installed Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach in the offseason, and Kirk Cousins is tasked with getting the offense going. He has tools.
Receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen will have solid seasons with Cousins behind center, and Dalvin Cook should provide the extra zest the offense needs.
The Vikings add Jadarius Smith and Jordan Hicks on defense as Harrison Smith, Patrick Peterson and Dalvin Tomlinson return.
Minnesota is in a good position to take back the division crown.
Read the Vikings schedule and how to watch the games below.
Week 1: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers, September 11, 2022
TV: Fox
Time: 4:25 pm ET
Week 2: Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles, September 19, 2022
TV: ABC
Time: 8:30 pm ET
Week 3: Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, September 25, 2022
TV: Fox
Time: 1 pm ET
Week 4: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, October 2, 2022
TV: NFL Network (in London)
Time: 9:30 am ET
Week 5: Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears, October 9, 2022
TV: Fox
Time: 1 pm ET
Week 6: Minnesota Vikings @ Miami Dolphins, October 16, 2022
TV: Fox
Time: 1 pm ET
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals, October 30, 2022
TV: Fox
Time: 1 pm ET
Week 9: Minnesota Vikings @ Washington Commanders, November 6, 2022
TV: Fox
Time: 1 pm ET
Week 10: Minnesota Vikings @ Buffalo Bills, November 13, 2022
TV: Fox
Time: 1 pm ET
Week 11: Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys, November 20, 2022
TV: CBS
Time: 4:25 pm ET
Week 12: Minnesota Vikings vs. New England Patriots, November 24, 2022
TV: NBC
Time: 8:20 pm ET
Week 13: Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets, December 4, 2022
TV: CBS
Time: 1 pm ET
Week 14: Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions, December 11, 2022
TV: Fox
Time: 1 pm ET
Week 15: Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts, December 18, 2022
TV: TBD
Time: TBD
Week 16: Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants, December 24, 2022
TV: Fox
Time: 1 pm ET
Week 17: Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers, January 1, 2023
TV: CBS
Time: 4:25 pm ET
Week 18: Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears, January 8, 2023
TV: TBD
Time: TBD
