The Minnesota Vikings installed Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach in the offseason, and Kirk Cousins ​​is tasked with getting the offense going. He has tools.

Receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen will have solid seasons with Cousins ​​behind center, and Dalvin Cook should provide the extra zest the offense needs.

The Vikings add Jadarius Smith and Jordan Hicks on defense as Harrison Smith, Patrick Peterson and Dalvin Tomlinson return.

Minnesota is in a good position to take back the division crown.

Read the Vikings schedule and how to watch the games below.

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers, September 11, 2022

TV: Fox

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles, September 19, 2022

TV: ABC

Time: 8:30 pm ET

Week 3: Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, September 25, 2022

TV: Fox

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 4: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, October 2, 2022

TV: NFL Network (in London)

Time: 9:30 am ET

Week 5: Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears, October 9, 2022

TV: Fox

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 6: Minnesota Vikings @ Miami Dolphins, October 16, 2022

TV: Fox

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals, October 30, 2022

TV: Fox

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 9: Minnesota Vikings @ Washington Commanders, November 6, 2022

TV: Fox

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 10: Minnesota Vikings @ Buffalo Bills, November 13, 2022

TV: Fox

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 11: Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys, November 20, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Week 12: Minnesota Vikings vs. New England Patriots, November 24, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Week 13: Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets, December 4, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 14: Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions, December 11, 2022

TV: Fox

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 15: Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts, December 18, 2022

TV: TBD

Time: TBD

Week 16: Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants, December 24, 2022

TV: Fox

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 17: Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers, January 1, 2023

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Week 18: Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD