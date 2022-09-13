type here...
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards apologizes for using homophobic slur

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards apologized Sunday for homophobic comments he made in an Instagram story that has since been deleted.

In an article posted over the weekend, Edwards, 22, used homophobic slurs to describe a group of shirtless men standing next to a building. Edwards appears to be filming the video with the driver’s side window of the car rolled down.

“What I said was immature, hurtful and disrespectful, and I’m very sorry,” Edwards wrote in a tweet posted to her verified account on Sunday. “It’s not acceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it. I’ve grown better than that!”

Edwards is the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. In his two seasons in Minnesota, Edwards averaged 20.3 points per game on 42.9% shooting with 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions displayed by Anthony Edwards on social media,” Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said in a statement released by the team on Monday. “The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

Edwards could face fines from the league and possibly the Timberwolves.

In April 2021, the NBA fined Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant $50,000 after comedian Michael Rapaport posted a private social media exchange between him and Durant that revealed Durant had used personal insults, homophobia, and profanity. Durant later apologized.

The NBA previously fined Kobe Bryant and Rajon Rondo for similar uses of homophobic language.

