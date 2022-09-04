New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A brawl and subsequent police response at the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday led to panic and an exodus of large crowds, and an early closure of the fairgrounds.

A brawl broke out at Cafe Caribe in the midway section of the fairgrounds, prompting police to quickly break it up and use pepper spray, witnesses told Fox 9.

A witness, Ali Jo, told the outlet that she was at Cafe Caribe when she saw the commotion. She said she saw about three people fighting. Jo noticed her eyes burning as people began to run. An officer later told police she deployed pepper spray.

“The square was foggy and you could hear people coughing, everyone was covering their noses and mouths with shirts and sweatshirts.” Joe said.

“There was a shift, people were running away, and then people started booking from there. It all happened so quickly … I just knew I had to get out,” she added.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots at the fair, although the Minnesota State Fair Police Department has not confirmed any details of the incident.

The State Fair said in a statement shortly before 11 p.m. that the fairgrounds “began to close around 10:20 this evening due to a disturbance in the midway area. There is nothing further to confirm at this time.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, thanked law enforcement for their response to the disruption.

“Grateful for the coordinated law enforcement presence at the State Fair,” Walz wrote in a tweet. “Officers are working quickly to evacuate people from the fairgrounds and respond to reports of violence in the Midway area. We are monitoring the situation and working quickly to restore order.”

Last weekend, the state fair was forced to close rides and cancel concerts after severe storms downed trees and caused power outages in the Minneapolis area.

Recently, other states have also experienced chaos in their fairs.

A fight broke out at the Western Idaho Fair on Aug. 26, resulting in one person being stabbed and another with an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

That same night, one person was injured in a shooting at the County Fair in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The suspect also fled the scene but has since been apprehended.