A squirrel knocked out power in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, leaving about 9,500 people in the dark.

It took about an hour before crews were able to restore most of the power, according to energy provider Xcel.

“What happened was a squirrel came into contact with some of our equipment which caused the outage,” Excel spokeswoman Lacey Nygaard told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

It is unclear what happened to the squirrel.

According to the American Public Power Association, animals are the leading cause of power outages in the US.

And the problem is worse in areas where overheated transmission lines run through trees. Animals accidentally spend some time running over the lines and can electrocute themselves in the process.

Sunday’s outage in Minnesota was the most recent US blackout caused by squirrels in recent days.

On Wednesday, 10,000 Virginia Beach residents and two schools lost power after a squirrel entered a substation. This power supply lasted for about 90 minutes.

Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris told WVEC at the time that “the squirrel got into the circuit breaker and the transformer, which caused a power surge that caused the transformer to fail.”.