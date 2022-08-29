New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Minnesota man who killed a woman decades ago was caught after wiping his face with a hot dog napkin during a hockey game and was convicted of murder last week.

After hours of deliberation, a jury convicted 56-year-old Jerry Westrom on Aug. 25 of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder.

In June 1993, Westrom was arrested 25 years after the murders of the children, who were found stabbed to death in her apartment.

“My condolences go out to the victim and her family. They have lived without justice for her brutal murder for nearly three decades,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement. “I hope this gives them some closure. Today’s guilty verdicts show that we will pursue convictions for serious crimes, even if it takes years to gather the evidence.”

Westrom was arrested in 2019 after investigators recovered a handkerchief discarded during his daughter’s hockey game. He was eating a hot dog and wiped his face.

Westrom, who has denied involvement in the killings, came under the radar of investigators after taking advantage of advances in DNA technology in 2015 to take another look at the unsolved murder.

A search of online ancestry websites turned up Westrom as a likely suspect. The FBI assisted in this case.

The children were found naked in her apartment with multiple stab wounds. Blood was found on the walls of her bedroom, living room and bathroom.

After scoring a DNA match on an ancestry website, investigators looked at Westrom’s social media accounts and realized he might be at a hockey game. He will be sentenced