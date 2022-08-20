New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

This story deals with suicide. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Two people in Minnesota died this week in what police described as a murder-suicide.

On Tuesday night, officers with the St. Paul Police Department responded to the home of Yia Xiong, 33, who was found dead along with his wife, Ka Lor, 30, police said in a press release. A family member said Xiong asked his five children to play in the basement before the shooting.

“The father told the five children to go down to the basement, just go play or whatever. The eldest son heard three gunshots,” Xiong’s brother, Chi Nu Xiong, explained, KARE-TV reported.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by St. Paul fire medics.

Controversy erupts after Minnesota candidate calls for ‘bullet voting’

According to a Wednesday press release, the St. Paul Police Department said the children, ages 2 to 9, heard gunshots and became aware of the incident after one of them dialed 911.

Yee and Ka, both St. Paul residents, had been married for ten years and were the parents of five children. KARE reports that the family had just returned from a summer camping trip.

“The children are currently safe with family. They received aftercare resource referrals from the Homicide Unit, including St. Paul Survivor Resources and the Midwest Children’s Resource Center,” police said in a press release.

Oklahoma man charged with killing 3 of his sons, murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say

Chi Nu Xiong told KARE that his brother would have reached out to him.

“I wish he would have given me a call,” he told the outlet. The two spoke on the phone recently, and said with difficulty that he had given no hint of the ultimate tragedy.

“We were joking; there is no sound or change that I would know that you know what will happen,” Chi Nu Xiong said.

He added: “Stable home, stable job — my brother worked, my sister-in-law worked, the kids went to school and things like that. His kids were his heart, his world.”

The family has taken in the children, KARE reported. Chi Nu Xiong said: “They are still thinking that their parents are either at work or still sleeping. It’s just heartbreaking that they won’t be there anymore.”

“Now that they are gone, I don’t know what to do. I still don’t know what happened and I will miss them,” Xiong’s grandfather Joutru Xiong said through a translator.

A weapon has been recovered from the spot and the case is under investigation.

Click here to get the Fox News app

St. Paul police are encouraging anyone in the area experiencing domestic violence to contact organizations like the St. Paul Intervention Project at 651-645-2824. SPPD said anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts should seek help from a mental health professional, such as the Ramsey County Crisis Line at 651-266-7900.