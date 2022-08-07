New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Minnesota law enforcement has been working hard to put the brakes on street racing, and a recent investigation has resulted in eight arrests for various crimes.

“Evidence shows that those arrested played an important role in planning, promoting and participating in illegal street racing activities,” a statement reads

The Minneapolis Police Department, the Fridley Police Department, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota State Patrol worked over the past several months to investigate a dangerous and disruptive activity that has injured, killed, threatened neighborhood safety and injured thousands. Property damage dollars.

Seven people were detained over a three-day period in July. An eighth person turned himself in on August. 2. The ninth person identified during the investigation is still absconding, authorities are working to arrest him.

The identities of those arrested are as follows.

Malik Odessa Gillette, 24, first-degree criminal damage

Desmond Lee Walker Jr., 23, riot second-degree, first-degree criminal damage

Isaac Abram Hernandez Quezada, 20, riot second-degree

Brian Yair Solis Arteaga, 19, first-degree criminal damage

Isaac David Romero, 21, first-degree criminal damage

Kode James Poole, 18, first-degree criminal damage

Ayub Dawood Abdus Salam, 24, riot second-degree

Elijah Marcel Grove-Thomas, 24, riot second-degree

The Minnesota State Patrol first began street racing enforcement in the summer of 2021 and will continue through the fall. Additional enforcement resumed in the Twin Cities this spring, involving State Patrol helicopters and airplanes.

Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said, “Street racing is a huge nuisance to neighborhoods, our streets, and puts innocent lives at risk.” “Our efforts to combat street racing and other illegal activities that accompany it are ongoing. We will continue to work with our partner agencies while dedicating additional resources to stop this illegal and unacceptable behavior.”