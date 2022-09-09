New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Minnesota freshman football player is paralyzed after a freak accident in the first quarter of the first game of the season last week, his family and coach said.

Ethan Glynn, a freshman at Bloomington-Jefferson High School, was going for a tackle and tripped before falling head first on an opponent, his coach, Tim Carlson, told KTSP. The 15-year-old’s family created CaringBridge and GoFundMe in hopes of raising money for the teenager’s surgeries.

“On Friday, September 2, E was significantly injured in his football game and could not feel anything after the tackle.

“He suffered severe neck and spinal injuries that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. He has a long road ahead of him but he is a fighter and we have no doubt he will give it his all,” his family wrote. on the GoFundMe page.

“Thank you for all your kind words and know that they are appreciated even if you don’t hear back from us right away.”

Carlson told FOX9 Glynn has a long road back, but the high schooler is a fighter.

“There’s no playbook for this,” Carlson said. “If any boy can do it, it’s Ethan. He’s strong-willed. He’s determined.”

John Frein, a family friend, echoes the sentiment.

“He’s probably looking at it like a sprained ankle, and he’ll be back out there tomorrow. He’s going to fight,” he said.

“It’s about one day at a time. That’s the approach. Take today and whatever the next milestone is.”

On Thursday, his family posted an update on Glynn’s condition.

“Finally they were able to get his pain under control last night with some med adjustments, including adding a new bed for nighttime rest. Busy but good today. He’s had visits from both OT and PT. He’s doing great using the communication board. Which has allowed him to catch some sports highlights, movies and interact with us!” Update said.