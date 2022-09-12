New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A House Democrat in Minnesota, where support for the “defund the police” movement has grown since the 2020 death of George Floyd, is asking House members to participate in police rides so they can better understand the dangers law enforcement officers face every day. .

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., introduced a resolution last week that would require every newly elected member to attend at least one ride-along within the first year of taking office.

“I hope that with the passage of this resolution, my colleagues will gain insight into the challenges and obstacles facing their local law enforcement agencies, and that Congress must take decisive action to give our officers the resources they need to do their jobs. Protect our communities,” Craig said.

Craig represents a swing district and her re-election race this year was rated a “toss up” by the Cook Political Report. Republicans are hammering Democrats on law and order issues and underscoring support among Democrats for the “defund the police” movement.

Craig said she’s joined city police and county sheriffs on a few ride-alongs over the past several months, and said they’ve given her “critical insight into the precarious — and often dangerous — situations” that local officers face.

Minnesota was in the national spotlight in 2020 when George Floyd died after being handcuffed and subdued by Minneapolis police officers in 2020. Floyd’s death sparked violent protests in Minneapolis and around the world, as well as support for the “defund the police” movement. By many Democrats.

Democrats have cooled on that idea since voters easily rejected a plan to restructure the Minneapolis Police Department in 2021, but Craig’s openly supportive stance toward police is unusual among Democrats.

An aide to Craig said she is the first member of the Minnesota House of Representatives to publicly oppose a ballot initiative to restructure the Minneapolis Police Department. She supported bipartisan legislation to access disability benefits for officers with post-traumatic stress disorder, which President Biden signed into law last month.

In January, she sponsored a bill providing $50 million in grants to small and medium-sized police forces for training, equipment and personnel support, including mental health resources. That legislation was supported by Republicans and Democrats, as well as the Fraternal Order of Police, the National Association of Police Organizations, the National Sheriffs’ Association and the National Troopers Coalition.

Craig has helped secure federal grants for police law enforcement and give officers access to better equipment and technology.

Craig’s resolution would not require new House members to attend a police ride-along. However, it calls on the House Ethics Committee to track compliance and publish the names of members who fail to attend ride-alongs on its website and in the Congressional Record.