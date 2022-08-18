New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

For all their anti-bullying bluster, teachers unions are among the biggest bullies in the country.

First, teacher union leaders told parents that critical race theory was not being taught in K-12 classrooms. Then, he said parents were racist if they didn’t like their children being grouped into “oppressor” or “downtrodden” categories on racial grounds.

Now, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and the Minneapolis Public Schools teachers union are openly discriminating against white teachers in their new collective bargaining agreement, which allows teachers to be fired solely on the basis of race, if the district determines layoffs are necessary.

Minnesota resident furious over ‘anti-racist’ layoff plan for white teachers: ‘It’s un-American’

The decision came at the end of a two-week teacher strike during the 2022 spring semester. The new contract states, “If a teacher who is a member of an underrepresented population is overqualified among the licensed teachers at the site, the district will overpay the next lowest-ranking teacher who is not a member of the underrepresented population.”

In union-speak, “redundancy” means dismissal regardless of merit.

The contract continues, “(T)he District shall give priority to recalling a teacher who is a member of a population underrepresented among the District’s licensed teachers.”

Again, in union-speak, “underrepresented” means categorizing humans by race.

According to the district, these clearly discriminatory guidelines are necessary to address “backward discrimination.”

Not surprisingly, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers is affiliated with two of America’s largest teacher unions, the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT).

These teacher unions bully teachers into paying dues for political reasons unrelated to education; They intimidate teachers who want to leave the union due to lack of representation in legal matters; And they use teachers as political pawns, when most just want to help kids read, write, and solve math problems.

During the Covid-19 shutdown, teachers’ unions threatened parents by holding their children hostage to online education, so they could win benefits they couldn’t win in standard bargaining sessions.

Most damningly, when parents began voicing their righteous outcry at school board meetings, union leaders publicly denounced them as domestic terrorists, prompting the Biden Justice Department to investigate them.

No wonder, then, that teachers are tired of being political pawns of the left/teacher unions. Perhaps that’s why the NEA and AFT combined lost more than 80,000 members in the 2020-21 school year.

Losing 80,000 teachers union members in one school year is equivalent to losing the combined membership of union affiliates in Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and Philadelphia.

An AFT poll released a few weeks ago found that nearly nine in 10 respondents think schools have become too politicized, and 40 percent plan to leave the business in the next two years.

The survey also found a 34-point increase in job dissatisfaction among 12 AFT members in pre-K since the Covid-19 school closings, rising from 45 to 79 percent.

AFT President Randi Weingarten has been gaslighting American parents for the past few months, trying to claim that she is fighting to keep schools open while her AFT pressured the Centers for Disease Control to keep them closed.

Announcing the disastrous results of her own polls, Weingarten tried to blame everyone but herself on the politicization of schools and discontent among teachers, calling it “mask wars, culture wars, wars on truth or destruction in Uwalde”.

She’s clearly grasping at straws because the Uvalde school shooting tragedy didn’t happen until May 2022 — her union cost millions of American children their education and potential earnings.

No, the reason teachers are leaving the profession and ending their union membership is because union leaders are more focused on maintaining political power than educating our nation’s children.

Dividing teachers are teachers unions, which now openly tell white teachers that they should be afraid to keep their jobs because of the color of their skin.

Unfortunately, teachers are least likely to feel comfortable with the idea of ​​teaching dropouts, let alone the overachievers.